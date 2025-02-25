Farrow and Ball comes to Bristol

Hand-crafted paint and wallpaper specialist Farrow & Ball is pleased to announce its innovative new shopping concept has arrived in Bristol



Following the successful launch of the Battersea Studio in 2023, and as part of Farrow & Ball’s global store update, the British paint and paper maker has once again worked with Portas, a brand consultancy and retail agency founded by Mary Portas, to create a pioneering new retail concept, designed to inspire and enable people to realise their full, home-creator potential.



In a world of almost infinite choice, the Farrow & Ball Studio is built to encourage exploration and experimentation, helping people imagine the feeling they ultimately want to create in their home. Charlotte Cosby, Creative Director of Farrow & Ball, emphasises the importance of this: “We’ve always wanted stepping into a Farrow & Ball showroom to feel like walking through a lifestyle store, because our environment has such a huge impact on our mood and the way we live in a space.”



Farrow & Ball is celebrating its pioneering past, spirit of innovation and commitment to craft by encouraging shoppers to pick up the creative mantle too. The freshly-painted store places empowering customer creativity at the very heart of the look and layout. An exciting new feature to the store is the interactive colour wall, which allows customers to discover colours they love and access further information and inspiration through QR codes. Alongside this, ‘play tables’ provide the opportunity to match colours with fabric and wood samples, showcasing how colour choice impacts the appearance and mood of a scheme.



“This new concept focuses so much on how our homes make us feel, rather than how they look” says Cosby, although she assures that “looks still play a big part!”



From the mood board table to an area that highlights the handcrafted process, every inch of the store is tactile and inviting, encouraging customers to create something that speaks to them.



With the new store comes a new opportunity to book in-person appointments. For the first time, customers will be able to arrange a 30-minute session with a team member to discuss ideas, gain inspiration, and receive helpful advice for their projects.



Alongside this, the popular Farrow & Ball Colour Consultancy service will also be available. These appointments are offered both virtually and in-home, supplying expert colour advice with consideration of factors such as room orientation and height.



Farrow & Ball Bristol Studio, 16 Princess Victoria Street, BS8 4BP 0117 973 3900 | bristol@farrow-ball.com | farrow-ball.com