Twenty Monmouth students have gained a fascinating insight into the business world in the City of London.

Ten boys and 10 girls from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools spent the day working alongside finance, journalism and law professionals.

The students were divided between the Bank of China, Barclays, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Reuters for the annual Monmouth Enterprise Initiative.

“Once instructions were issued, we were given the task to find our way around London in rush hour which was a challenge in itself,” said student Adam Taylor.

“After we had arrived at our banks, we spent the day gaining a fascinating insight into the world of finance, journalism and law.

“We all gained very valuable advice and experience as well as gaining new contacts that will prove invaluable for the future.”

The students from Monmouth School for Boys and Monmouth School for Girls also dined at Haberdashers’ Hall. They enjoyed meeting other pupils and networking with established professionals in the business world.

Adam added: “We would like to thank Mr James Boiling and Mrs Rachel Rees for making the trip so enjoyable.

“We would definitely recommend the Monmouth Enterprise Initiative to all students who are considering a career in journalism, law or finance.”

