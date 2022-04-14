Fast-growth fulfilment provider Huboo increases European footprint with new German base

Huboo has today announced it will continue its expansion into Europe with the opening of a new 10,000 sqm warehouse in Leipzig, Germany, which is its largest territory to date.

As one of the UK’s fastest-growing fulfilment technology providers, Huboo which is headquartered in Bristol, UK, is opening its new base in April in response to growing customer demand, as retail sales in Germany enjoy a post-Covid upswing.

Creating 250 new jobs, the warehouse will have the capacity to cater for hundreds of eCommerce clients, with the potential and ambition to grow at pace. A dedicated on-the-ground team has been appointed to manage the launch. Roles generated, which will enable Huboo to provide its pioneering microhub technology in its new location, include dedicated Hub Managers, as well as positions across the business’s Operations, HR, Customer Service, Sales and Marketing functions.

Huboo kick-started its European expansion with the opening of a new 35,000 sq ft warehouse in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, in June 2021 which created 200 jobs. This was closely followed by its launch into Spain, with the opening of a 76,000 sq ft warehouse in Madrid in October 2021, which led to more than 100 new jobs for the region.

The opening of the German base comes after Huboo expanded in the UK by 341 employees in just 12 months (February 2021 to February 2022). This took the team from 257 people to a total of 598, which represented a headcount increase of 133% in just one year. Since then, even more hires have been made, taking the team to more than 630 people.

Recent months have seen a boom for the firm, as year-on-year revenue increased by a staggering 124% between January 2021 and January 2022.In addition, warehouse space increased from 186,508 sq ft to 272,394 sq ft over the past 12 months, representing a rise of 70%. Meanwhile, an average of more than 50 new customers were onboarded each month.

The company has grown from two employees, 60 customers and £20,000 in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) to more than 1,000 customers and £1.7 million MRR in just five years.

Speaking about the new base, Huboo’s Co-Founder and CEO Martin Bysh said: “Increasing our presence in Europe has always been a part of our plan, and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to see this through, in spite of Covid restrictions, market uncertainties and supply chain turbulence.

“Germany’s retail sector is making a strong post-pandemic recovery and Leipzig, as the gateway to eastern Europe, is a bustling city with good strategic transport links to Berlin and other key areas within the country, meaning that it’s the ideal location for us.

“This is because it offers us access to the German market, continued growth and the chance to acquire new customers. For those reasons, it is excellently positioned to provide new opportunities for our existing customers and help them grow.

“Leipzig is also a thriving hub for logistics, supply chains, eCommerce, tech start-ups and innovative enterprises, including the likes of Siemens, Dell, BMW and KPMG. This makes it the perfect fit for our unique business approach, which is driven by our leading technology and world-first microhub model.”

Huboo is renowned for its intuitive ‘microhub’ technology, which enables online retailers of all sizes to access a complete end-to-end fulfilment operation within minutes. It also utilises software to drive a smarter, more productive and human-centric warehouse.

Each ‘hub’ replicates the inputs, processes and outputs of a complete warehouse within a few hundred square feet, with Huboo’s management software keeping tabs on every item throughout the fulfilment process, with a dedicated Hub Manager running each one.

