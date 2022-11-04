Feast for your eyes: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year

As the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year exhibition returns to The Royal Photographic Society this month, we feast our eyes on some of the winning shots…

This winter, Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year, the world’s leading awards for food photography and film, is premiering its eleventh exhibition at The Royal Photographic Society, one of the oldest photographic societies in the world.

With over 170 images from more than 25 categories, ranging from the Politics of Food to Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture, the exhibition captures the great sweep of stories and cultures in the world of food.

Speaking about this year’s exhibition, Caroline Kenyon, Founder/Director of the Awards said: “We are hugely looking forward to returning to The Royal Photographic Society with our latest exhibition. We had such a warm welcome last year, our first there, in a city which celebrates artistic creativity and food in equal measure.

“It’s a joy to see all the Finalist images and films together in one place, they give off such an exciting energy – do come and enjoy them with us.”

Dr Michael Pritchard FRPS, Director of Education and Public Affairs of The Royal Photographic Society added: “Food is something that we all have an interest in. This exhibition reminds us of the politics of food production, how food is prepared and consumed, and how it is marketed – all of which have photography at their core.

“The 2022 exhibition is a visual feast as well as providing plenty of food for thought about the importance of food. The RPS is delighted to once again show this popular exhibition.”

The exhibition at The RPS, Bristol will run from 19 November to 11 December 2022. Entry is free. No booking required.

Overall winner (and winner of the Street Food category) Kebabiyana by Debdatta Chakraborty, India

Food-processing by Joyjit Das, Bangladesh; Winner of the ‘Young (15 – 17)’ category

Putting On The Ritz by John Carey, United Kingdom; Winner of ‘Food at the Table’ category

Lemon Cake by Isabelle Hattink, Netherlands; Winner of the ‘Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer’ category

Where Dreams Fly Away by K M Asad, Bangladesh; Winner of the ‘Politics of Food’ category

Traditional Food by Weining Lin, China; Winner of ‘Food for the Family’ category

Ponyo and kiev by Casey Lazonick; commended place in the Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers