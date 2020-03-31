Frontline NHS heroes are trying to save lives around the clock during the Covid-19 pandemic, but health workers are often faced with almost empty vending machines and a daily scenario of canteens being shut at 5pm.

In order to combat this, Meals for NHS are striving to keep NHS workers fed, whilst supporting local restaurants which have been shutdown.

The initiative was set up last week by a small group of London-based tech workers and entrepreneurs, who felt helpless stuck at home, but were determined to find a way of helping frontline NHS staff.

The team have surpassed their initial target of £300,000, and are now closing in on £500,000 in donations, however, this will only go so far and they need your help!

On average a meal cost is £5, therefore, £500 will feed up to 100 hungry hospital staff. The waiting list is already over 5,000 daily meals to deliver across 27 hospitals. We need to raise as much money as possible to provide more meals for more hospitals.

Every single donation makes a difference and helps the NHS staff battling Covid-19 – donate here – mealsforthenhs.com.