Festive beauty

Sparkling tips from Harvey Nichols
❶ Your night-time regime should be a high priority during the party season when your skin’s functions switch to recovery, renewal and replenishment. Give it a helping hand with Sisley’s new overnight velvet sleep mask with saffron, £93, to calm and nourish.
❷ Eyes quickly reveal the tell-tale signs of late nights and dehydration – Elemis’ Peptide4 Eye Recovery Cream, £38, helps revive and refresh.
❸ Don’t neglect those dancing feet… Try something like Seoulista Beauty’s Rosy Toes treatment, £10 – a double-layered foot treatment infused with rose oil, aloe vera and beeswax to help restore tired skin.
❹ Of course, this time of year is perfect for a smokey eye; be sure to add some shimmer over the top for that festive feel. Huda Beauty’s Ruby Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, £25, is packed with nine highly pigmented mattes and striking shimmers with a smooth, blendable texture.
❺ Extra layers of black mascara will create a more dramatic look on the eyes. The lash-maximising, curvy brush of Marc Jacobs’ Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, £22, with defining tip, places the most volume at the hard-to-reach centre lash line. Add a pair of false eyelashes for extra sultry drama.
❻ It’s the season to sparkle and shine – we recommend Fenty’s Diamond Bomb Veil, £30, all over!
❼ When it comes to fragrance, you might fancy upping the drama with Tom Ford’s Soleil Neige Eau De Parfum 250ml, £399, or Gucci Bloom Ambrosia Di Fiori Eau De Parfum 100ml, £109.
❽ Go extra on your bronzer and highlighter for that soirée-season look with a spectrum of modern hues: try Hourglass, Ambient Lighting Blush Quad – Ghost, £45
❾ The brightest of bright red is always a winner when it comes to party nails – why not get a manicure in style while enjoying a glass of Harvey Nichols fizz at the Nails Inc Champagne Bar while you’re at it? Nails Inc NailKalePolish, £14.
❿ Swap your bright coloured lipsticks for deeper tones – aubergines, cherry red and dark berry tones are perfect festive substitutes. Try the Laura Mercier Silky Crème Lipstick, Rose Rouge, £26.
All products available from Harvey Nichols Bristol;
harveynichols.com