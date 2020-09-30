Fiat Lux opened its Frome showroom in 2003, and since then it has been a go-to place to see a huge range of superb lighting, from traditional fittings and shades to the most up-to-date trends in contemporary lighting designs. For interior lighting projects there are fixtures and fittings, bulbs, coloured cords and cables in every possible combination, as well as a full display of exterior lighting ideas. Fiat Lux works with leading manufacturers such as Vita, Original BTC and many more and is an established favourite with property developers, architects, interior designers and all lighting aficionados, professional and domestic. Whatever your style, mood or interior desire, a trip to Fiat Lux will really light up your ideas.

8 Bath Street, Frome BA11 1DH

01373 473555; fiatlux.co.uk