With Christmas party season officially in full swing, Jen Keating from the new Marc Jacobs Beauty counter at Harvey Nichols takes us through her six smokey steps to create a festive twist on one of the most coveted looks this winter

1. Prep the eyes with the Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Eye Primer (£20). Then, using a Highline Glam Glitter Gel eye crayon in shade Glam Jam (£20), line the lid and gently smudge out the colour until the liner is blown out to a soft smoke.

2. Using the Flamboyant palette (£39) from the Leopard Frost Eye-conic collection, gently press the colour You Slay onto the lid and blend out with The Crease brush (£27).

3. Add some festive sparkle to the lid. Using your fingertips, press See-Quins Glam Glitter eyeshadow from the Holiday 2018 collection in colour Copperazzi (£21) all over the centre of the lid.

4. Next, tight-line the eyes (apply eyeliner to the waterline under your upper lash line and lower waterline) using the Highliner Gel Crayon eyeliner in bestselling shade Blaquer (£20) to add some intensity to the eyes.

5. Finish the smokey eye with Jen’s favourite brush, The Smudge (£24). Using colour On the Runway from the Leopard Frost palette, smudge a little shadow into the liner on the lower and upper lash lines.­­

6. Smoke up those lashes and finish the look with the award-winning Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara (£22). Its smudge-proof, long-wearing formula creates volume and length all night long…

Visit: harveynichols.com

Images by Crystal Rose