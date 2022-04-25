Find your style with Benedict Raven

Exclusive British menswear brand, Benedict Raven, is dedicated to helping its customers find a life of style. As of this month, the brand is now offering one-on-one appointments with some of Bristol’s top personal stylists to help men build the perfect wardrobe. We catch up with founder James Kingston to find out more…

Home-grown Bristol brand, Benedict Raven, has gone from strength to strength since bursting on to the scene in 2018. Founder, entrepreneur and Bristol local James Kingston was determined to create an exclusive wardrobe for the modern man; one that would exude style and sophistication and provide an outfit for every occasion.

Frustrated by seasonal trends and fashion fads, James has built a quality collection comprising of well-cut and well-crafted garments – many of which are produced in limited numbers using the finest fabrics from around the world. Take the luxurious Bath t-shirt, for example, which is made from Californian supima cotton – an organic material that is widely celebrated for its premium properties: strength, softness and colour retention.

What makes the world of Benedict Raven most appealing, however, is that since 2020 it has pledged – now and forever – to make all products in the entire collection in England. The brand prides itself on its locally produced range that continues to stand the tests of time.

“We can help men source pieces for their weekend away or their working day; we can give a man an easy, effortless, every day style that is more elevated than the mass-manufactured brands. For us, it’s about fabric, colour and cut, we want men to know that they’re part of a very small club.”

If you’re looking to make a subtle statement in casual, comfortable, exceptionally made staples, Benedict Raven is the place to go. Ultimately, the brand honours function and timeless design without ever compromising on quality.

Henley Long Sleeve Polo in Gret Melange, £85 Monaco Polo Shirt in Burgundy, £70

Bristol Bomber Jacket in Dove Grey, £145

New: Personal Stylist Appointments

Having always been dedicated to helping individuals find their own style, Benedict Raven is now partnering up with some of Bristol’s top stylists to help customers build their perfect wardrobe. Whether you’re looking to declutter your shelves, find your fit, build quick and easy outfits or learn how to layer, Benedict Raven’s stylists will be able to provide practical, honest and expert advice during one-to-one in-store appointments.

Monaco Polo Shirt in Navy, £70

“The whole reason we set up the brand initially was because we felt like there was a real gap in the market for the modern man,” says James. “With Cabot Circus on our doorstep, our stylists will be able to dress individuals from top to bottom and help people find effortless, timeless style.”

The appointments are for anyone and everyone looking to shake up their wardrobe. From professionals seeking advice on the simple matter of what to wear to work, to the everyday man – Benedict Raven’s target audience – looking for a more personalised and polished look. Whatever your desires, the store’s personal stylists will find and deliver a style that suits you, ensuring it’s always money well spent.

“As a customer, I hate a transactional retail experience with no engagement at all,” says James. “It feels cold, lifeless and it isn’t enjoyable. Offering a friendly atmosphere and consulting with customers, informing them about our brand and every product – how they are made and, most importantly, ensuring they choose the right clothing that fits perfectly and looks and feels great – is why I created Benedict Raven.”

Benedict Raven is now offering free consultations with personal stylists. Book an appointment in-store or call 0117 325 4010 for more information. Benedict Raven, Quakers Friars, Cabot Circus, Bristol BS1 3BZ

benedictraven.co.uk

Photography by TBM; modelling by Ryan Bailey; gingersnap.co.uk