Fine Line Woodworks hand-craft unique, statement furniture pieces that exude luxury, featuring fine metals and bio resins seamlessly cast alongside beautiful timbers.

Located in Kingswood, a unique showroom allows customers to browse through the available timber collection and draw inspiration for their own bespoke commissions. Customers can also schedule an appointment to speak with Jake, the founder and creator of Fine Line, who will walk them through the entire process and provide guidance on how to bring their ideas to life.

Every piece is built with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that each item is a unique functional art-piece that will add a touch of luxury to any space.

Studio visits by appointment: Unit 14, Douglas Road Industrial Park, Bristol BS15 8PD; finelinewoodworks.co.uk; 07931998169; hello@finelinewoodworks.co.uk