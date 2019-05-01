Looking for things to do in the city this month? Here’s five noteworthy things…

Discover

From the remote Arctic wilderness to the vast landscapes of Africa, be transported to some of the Earth’s most breathtaking but at-risk habitats at We The Curious this spring. Following the launch of the groundbreaking new natural history series Our Planet on Netflix last month, WWF, Google, Netflix and PHORIA have teamed up to create an immersive augmented reality experience where visitors to Bristol’s science centre can explore the world’s most extraordinary habitats. Until 2 June, you can use it to learn about the wonders of the world, through IMAX-style projections with spatial soundscapes. Free with general admission, advance booking recommended. Ahead of his appearance at The Bath Festival on 24 May, we talked to Alastair Fothergill, the Our Planet director and co-founder of Bristol-based wildlife film production company Silverback Films.

• wethecurious.org

Get your boots on

Bristol’s walking festival is back this month with a range of walks organised for you to see the city in a whole new way. Now in its seventh year, the festival attracts more than 3,000 people from around the city and beyond. From nature walks to historical tours and walking sports or if you just want to get fit and enjoy some fresh air, there are plenty of events to choose from, taking place around the city from 1 – 31 May. Most are free, and are open to all ages and fitness levels.

• bristolwalkfest.com

Listen

After storming the Proms in 2017, Europe’s first majority-BME orchestra, Chineke! Orchestra, has been making a name for itself for championing and celebrating diversity in classical music. Founded by pioneering double bass player Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE, the ensemble, also the resident orchestra of St George’s Bristol, is returning to Bristol on 17 May, 7.30pm, for a programme featuring pieces by Mendelssohn and Britten, as well as new work by talented young composer James Wilson which celebrates the incredible life and achievements of one of Bristol’s most iconic civil rights leaders, Dr Paul Stephenson OBE. Tickets £5 – £25.

• stgeorgesbristol.co.uk

Laugh

Middle-Weight Theatre Company return to the Alma Tavern and Theatre in Clifton this month with their hysterical production Amendments: A Play on Words. After already thrilling audiences on their national tour this year, and with upcoming appearances at Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals still to come, Bristol-based playwright Matt Roberts and director Tom Stabb fearlessly tackle the various absurdities, frustrations and necessities of political correctness, and explore whether PC culture is diminishing our ability to communicate. 16 – 18 May, 8pm. Tickets £7 – £9.

• middleweighttheatrecompany.com

Wander

Bristol’s street art scene is booming. Art lovers from across the world are flocking to the West Country to see the designs adorning our roads and buildings. If you fancy learning more about this creative industry, then join local graffiti artist Rob Wheeler on a walking tour, from M Shed, of some of the key sites in Bristol’s world-famous street art scene from the past and present on 14 May, 10.30am. Find out how this craze first took off, the key players and events, and the politics and controversies surrounding the art form. Pay what you think. Book in advance by calling: 0117 352 6600.

• bristolmuseums.org.uk/m-shed

Featured image: Artwork by Rob Wheeler