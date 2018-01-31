The Bristol Magazine rounds up five things to do in Bristol this month, including saying it with flowers at some of our favourite florists around town, booking in to enjoy a bit of music at The Bristol Jazz and Blues Festival.

Protest

Derby 1918. Due to fabricated evidence, Alice Wheeldon is sent to prison for attempting to assassinate the prime minister. Her real crime: sheltering young men avoiding being conscripted to the armed forces. The Gloucester Theatre Company will explore the lost story of resistance to the First World War in Pacifists & Protestors, featuring a performance of A Dangerous Woman by Alexander J Gifford, recently shortlisted for the Adrian Pagan New Writing Award, at Redgrave Theatre on Tuesday 13 – Wednesday 14 February, 7.30pm. Tickets: £13/£12 concs.

thegloucestertheatrecompany.co.uk

redgravetheatre.com

Try an alternative Valentine’s Day

If the ‘V’ word is enough to send shivers down your spine, or if you’re looking to do something a bit different with your loved one, then Arnos Vale Cemetery is holding a Valentine’s date like no other this year. Go on a Love Beyond the Grave tour, hear stories of lost loves, forbidden relationships and spot secret love signs on gravestones around the cemetery, before heading to the spectacular candlelit Anglican Chapel for a screening of the Tim Burton classic, The Corpse Bride. Takes place Wednesday 14 February, 6.30 – 9pm. £15 per person. Continuing with the deathly theme, Arnos Vale will also be holding Morbid Curiosity Night Tours on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 February. Here visitors can discover some of the gruesome ways people died – such as through stabbings, cholera and smallpox. £10 per person. Not for the faint-hearted, not suitable for children.

arnosvale.org.uk

Get swinging

Wind back the clock, pin your victory rolls in place, and dance like it’s 1945 at an evening of glamour and entertainment at Bristol Old Vic on Saturday 17 February. The backstage bar bunker will be transformed into a dance hall as satin-voiced bandleader Jack Calloway and his Dance Orchestra broadcast live to the nation on the wartime wireless. On The Air will be a tribute to the works of the BBC and its uplifting broadcasting through 1940s war-torn Britain. Dressing for the occasion is highly recommended, so rummage through your vintage clothes, shine those shoes and don’t forget the red lipstick. Doors open 8pm, show begins 8.30pm, tickets: £20 per person, age 18+.

bristololdvic.org.uk

Say it with flowers

There’s always something extra special about receiving a beautiful bouquet from your beloved. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we’ve picked some of our favourite places around Bristol to find flowers that will definitely put a smile on your loved-one’s face this month. See page 26 to find out more. You Fill Me With Colour bouquet from Wilderness Flowers

Book

The Bristol Jazz and Blues Festival is back, ready to get audiences’ toes tapping and fingers snapping. Taking place in various city centre venues, mostly at Colston Hall, the festival takes place from Thursday 15 – Sunday 18 March – so there’s plenty of time to book tickets to events. Music lovers of all ages will enjoy the programme of events – there’s a Cuban dance party, a celebration of 50 years of Jimi Hendrix’s album Electric Ladyland, and an evening dedicated to British rock trio Clapton, Bruce and Baker who made up the band Cream. And one of the big ones to look out for – musical director and composer for musical giants such as James Brown and Van Morrison, Pee Wee Ellis will be performing on Sunday 18 March, 6.30pm at The Lantern, Colston Hall. Book now and don’t miss out.

bristoljazzandbluesfest.com