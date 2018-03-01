…Including attending the Bristol Film Festival and getting inspired at this year’s Bristol Women’s Literature Festival

The Must-See

The tide of change is coming; Madam Ranyevskaya’s liberal world of privilege and pleasure is beginning to show cracks. Lopakhin wants to rescue Ranyevskaya. The hard-working son of one of her family’s serfs, his new-found wealth can offer shelter and security to the woman he has loved since boyhood, but it will come at a high price. Chekhov’s final masterpiece The Cherry Orchard is full of wild humour and piercing sadness in this new translation by award-winning playwright Rory Mullarkey. It maps the building tensions between the desperate longing to hold onto what is familiar and the restless lure of the new. On at Bristol Old Vic from Thursday 1 March – Saturday 7 April. Tickets: £7.50 – £35.50.

bristololdvic.org.uk Image by Seamus Ryan

Get Booking

The popular outdoor concert season Forest Live is back for another summer at Westonbirt Arboretum from Thursday 14 – Sunday 17 June, with a programme of artists that will surely get your toes tapping – and tickets are now on sale. Having sold more than 29 million records worldwide and with four UK number one albums, Irish three-piece The Script will be kicking off the season, before Paul Heaton, one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, takes to the stage with Jacqui Abbott on the Friday. BRIT nominated soloist Paloma Faith will be taking on the first gig of the weekend, followed by former Bristol student George Ezra – one of the biggest selling male artists of the decade – who is scheduled for the Sunday.

forestry.gov.uk/music

For Film Buffs

Head into the depths of Redcliffe Caves, or experience the atmospheric surroundings of Bristol Cathedral while watching one of your favourite cult classics on the big screen. For Bristol Film Festival’s spring season (Saturday 3 – Thursday 15 March), there’s a wide range of nostalgic picks such as Chariots Of Fire and The African Queen, and modern choices, like Hot Fuzz, to choose from. Be quick to book tickets online as screenings are selling out fast.

bristolfilmfestival.com

Be Inspired

Fans of contemporary, feminist, classic and young adult writing can book tickets to see authors as diverse as Patrice Lawrence, Louise Doughty and Sheila Rowbotham as they discuss their own work, the place of women in publishing today and the relationship writers have with their readers at this year’s Bristol Women’s Literature Festival (Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 March). Professor Marie Mulvey-Roberts will also discuss 200 years of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and there will be a group discussion to mark the centenary since female suffrage was granted in Britain.

watershed.co.uk