The Bristol Magazine rounds up five things to do in Bristol this month, including drinking with the stars at the soon-to-open The Lost & Found, enjoying some musical birthday celebrations and booking ahead for the national tour of Matilda The Musical as it comes to Bristol next year.

BOOK AHEAD

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced its national tour of Matilda The Musical will be heading for Bristol in 2019. Winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for ‘Best Musical’, this show was inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved book and quickly racked up rave reviews following its premiere in 2010. It’s a colourful production that will have all ages cackling with laughter (and humming the songs afterwards) and will be on at Bristol Hippodrome from Tuesday 7 May – Saturday 8 June 2019. Tickets will go in a flash, so be quick to grab yours!

• atgtickets.com/bristol

BE TERRIFIED

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the concert hall… The original summer movie blockbuster, with an Academy Award-winning score that made John Williams a household name, Jaws is the ultimate film-with-live-orchestra experience. Based on the best-selling novel by Peter Benchley and directed by Steven Spielberg, this masterpiece of suspense tells the tale of a small, New England seaside community terrorised by a predatory great white shark during the busiest weekend of the tourist season – Fourth of July. Watch this iconic, edge-of-your-seat classic with the score played live by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. Take your seats on Saturday 14 April, 7pm, at the Colston Hall and try not to scream… Tickets £27.50 – £55.

• colstonhall.org

DRINK WITH THE STARS

The stars will align to unveil a constellation of mystical mixology and seasonal cuisine as The Lost & Found opens its doors in Bristol on Friday 20 April. ‘Mythical Professor of Astronomy and Astrology’ Elizabeth E Lightfoot is the inspiration behind the new Queen’s Road restaurant and bar. After becoming an established academic in physics and astronomy at the ‘esteemed College of Bristol’, Elizabeth began to secretly learn about astrology, using horoscopes and stars to predict the future. It is said that she can still be seen around the old mill, now the Clifton Observatory, gazing into the night sky. The Lost & Found exudes old-world charm with its dark oak bar, marble details, antique brass, private boardroom and underground hidden bar. There will also be some great soft launch discounts ahead of the opening, including half-price bottomless brunch, afternoon tea, pizza and cocktails on dates from Saturday 14 – Monday 16 April, so book your spot online in advance.

• the-lostandfound.co.uk/bristol

CELEBRATE

Bristol Phoenix Choir invites you to a musical birthday celebration. If you were anyone in the 18th century, what better way of marking your (or your wife’s) birthday than getting an eminent composer to write a piece for the occasion? Join the 70-strong choir and orchestra for Handel’s Birthday Ode for Queen Anne of 1712, as well as Haydn’s ‘Creation’ Mass – one of several written for the birthday of Princess Marie Esterházy – and Mozart’s Solemn Vespers, which includes the celebrated soprano solo Laudate Dominum. Taking place on Saturday 21 April, 7.30pm, at St George’s, Bristol. Tickets £15 – £10, under 16s free with adult.

• stgeorgesbristol.co.uk; bristolphoenixchoir.org.uk

A LOCAL ICON

Clifton Suspension Bridge Visitor Centre has opened a new AIM Biffa Award funded exhibition Hawkshaw and Barlow Untold, marking the lives and achievements of Sir John Hawkshaw and William Henry Barlow, the two engineers who completed the Clifton Suspension Bridge. The year-long project aims to highlight the important changes that Hawkshaw and Barlow made to Brunel’s design; most importantly replacing a timber deck with iron – a modification which has enabled the bridge to be strong enough to hold modern traffic. Free admission.

• cliftonbridge.org.uk

Featured Image by Manuel Harlan