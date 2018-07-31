The Bristol Magazine rounds up five things to do in Bristol this month, including making your own jewellery, having a laugh at Colston Hall and taking a visit to FriendsFest

Pivot!

Could we BE any more excited?! Comedy Central UK’s FriendsFest is heading for Bristol’s Blaise Castle Estate on Friday 24 August and staying until Sunday 2 September – we just can’t wait to have a cup of Joe on the orange sofa in Central Perk. Friends fans can snoop around Monica and Joey’s apartments, hang out in the corridor and even recreate the fan-favourite “PIVOT!” scene on the staircase to Ross’ apartment. Visitors can dress up in some of the characters’ most memorable outfits, get a snack from the themed food stalls and take part in a superfan quiz. Tickets are selling fast, £27.50 per person.

• friendsfest.co.uk

Work in wax

How about making jewellery in your own design? If you like the thought of having a bespoke piece of bijouterie but don’t fancy getting grubby while hammering and filing away at a piece of precious metal, here’s an idea… Recently we discovered CAST which takes jewellery-making out of the traditional workshop milieu and puts it in a chic, social setting with delicious food and drink. The session we checked out at gorgeous Anna Cake Couture in Clifton was a wonderful, serene experience that saw guests carve out their ideas into specialist jewellers’ wax in various shapes and sizes to accommodate ring, pendant and earring designs. The team then finish it off for you using the process of lost wax casting in 925 sterling silver, gold or platinum. Check out the next Bristol workshop at Amoeba cocktail bar on King’s Road on Tuesday 28 August.

• experiencecast.com

Summer of song

Some big names in the music world are heading to Bristol this month for the Skyline Series concerts. X Factor winner and multi-million record selling James Arthur will take to the stage on Friday 24 August, while British pop rockers The Vamps will perform on Sunday 26 August, with both events to take place at the Harbourside Amphitheatre. Scottish rock band Texas and Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May will headline Friday 31 August the 02 Academy while punk-rock band The The will conclude the concert series on Sunday 9 September at Ashton Gate Stadium.

• skyline-series.com

All aboard

Escape from the city to the idyllic, leafy location of Beese’s Riverside Bar this summer where there will be live music every Friday. Take a leisurely evening cruise from Welsh Back in the centre, grab a gin and tonic on board and soak up the sun as you drift along the water. Hop off the boat at Beese’s and enjoy a delicious dinner by the river before listening to some great tunes from a live band. Reggae band Dappa Don and the Playaz will be gigging on 17 August, soulful group Natty Daps takes to the stage on 24 August and indie/rock band The Jumps will perform on 31 August. £20 per person.

• beeses.co.uk; bristolferry.com

Have a laugh

Colston Hall’s flagship family festival Hoo-ha! returns from Thursday 16 – Saturday 18 August, bringing a huge line-up of fun and festivities to enjoy together. This year’s programme showcases more free activities than ever before, including shows, arts and crafts and comedy. You can expect a mixture of serious skills, stupid stunts and off-the-wall improv comedy from Dan the Hat; get some top drawing tips from much-loved children’s writer and illustrator Nick Sharratt (best-known as the illustrator of Jacqueline Wilson’s books); and laugh your socks off with new show It’s Time To Play, from CBeebie’s Sid and Rebecca, plus much, much more.

• colstonhall.org