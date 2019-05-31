Get racing

Grab a Pimm’s and get your hats at the ready as one of the biggest days of the racing calendar – Ladies Day – returns to Bath Racecourse on 15 June. If you feel like glamming up, you can put your best dressed foot forward for the style competition to be in with a chance of winning a £500 cash prize and a pair of diamond earrings from SP Green jewellers. Keeping the party going with superb live music will be The Revue Showband and Jukebox Duo, and to tempt your taste buds there will be artisan Lovett pies served in the Beckford Bar, fancy hotdogs in the 1811 Bar and sandwiches at Coffeemaker Café. Gates open at 11am, with the first race at 1.15pm and the last at 5.20pm. Tickets from £13.

• bath-racecourse.co.uk

Rave – classical style

Forestry Commission England’s major outdoor live music series Forest Live is back this summer for four nights of great music and food and drink in the beautiful setting of Westonbirt Arboretum. From 13 – 16 June, headline acts Stereophonics, Paul Weller, Jack Savoretti and Haçienda Classiçal will be bringing some of their biggest hits to the Gloucestershire countryside. Pack a picnic or enjoy the variety of hot food outlets on offer – there will also be a fully licensed, cash-only bar. Tickets from £38.50. Money raised will help to look after the nation’s forests sustainably.

• forestryengland.uk/music

Book

Tickets are selling like hotcakes to this year’s Bristol Comedy Garden, so hop to it if you don’t want to miss some of the biggest names in comedy coming to Queen Square next month. From 3 – 7 July, the likes of US stand-up sensation and star of Channel 4’s Catastrophe, Rob Delaney (left); the multi award-winning Sara Pascoe; Reginald D Hunter; Joel Dommett; and British Comedy Award winner Aisling Bea will grace the stage. There will also be street-food, craft beers, cocktails and more. Turn to page 46 for our interview with Bristol-born comedian John Robins.

• bristolcomedygarden.co.uk

Discover

The UK’s largest free celebration of nature is back from 1 – 9 June, inspiring all ages to engage with the natural world. The Festival of Nature kicks off with a day of interactive exhibitions, live performances and talks from inspirational and world-renowned leaders from the natural history world at Green Park in Bath, and concludes with a big weekend of fun stretching from Millennium Square to Harbourside and Queen Square in Bristol. Try your hand at angling, take part in insect-themed willow crafts, and find out how a messy garden can help creatures great and small to thrive.

• festivalofnature.org.uk

Go social

The global conference Social Media Week returns to Bristol from 10 – 14 June, bringing a stream of events, talks and seminars hosted by top names in the world of social media including Facebook, Buzzfeed, Twitter, Glassdoor and Yahoo. This year’s theme is ‘Stories’, exploring how people who work in social media, such as content creators, journalists, marketers and technologists, have a responsibility to be truthful in their communication. Events include a look at trends for 2020, mental health’s connection with social media, and how small businesses can benefit from using digital tools. See the full programme online.

• smwbristol.co.uk

Featured image: Haçienda Classiçal: Anthony Mooney