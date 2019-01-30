The Bristol Magazine rounds up a few fine activities for the coming month

Let there be love

Whether it’s friends or siblings, new loves or old flames, We The Curious is celebrating all things affectionate at a special Valentine’s late-night opening that adults can enjoy. Spend time playing with over 250 interactive exhibits that reveal the workings of the world, be part of a guided exploration of the heart while thinking about your relationship with your own, and journey to the birthplace of stars in the planetarium and experience the beauty of the winter stargazing 3D show. Be challenged, engaged and entertained by some intriguing activities designed around this most human of emotions. Plus there will be DJs, bars and food available. Taking place 14 February, 6.30 –10pm, entry from £7.95.

• wethecurious.org

Sweet sounds

A queen among UK jazz vocalists, Claire Martin joins forces with singer and saxophonist Ray Gelato (‘The Godfather of Swing’) for a grand tour of some of the best-loved romantic numbers in the Great American Songbook. Embraceable You, That’s Amore, When I Fall in Love and many more are among the delights of this brand new show, which visits St George’s Bristol on 7 February, 8pm. Tickets £21/£24.

• stgeorgesbristol.co.uk

Don’t give a puck

The course of true love never did run smooth… And that is certainly the case in the new adaption of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream which opens at Tobacco Factory Theatres this month. Lysander loves Hermia but to be together they’ll have to run away. Demetrius loves Hermia too, but she hates him – unlike Helena, who loves him like mad. It’s all a bit of a mess! Vengeful fairies, warring lovers, amateur actors, mind-altering herbs and dangerous desires collide in Shakespeare’s riotous comedy of mad, bad romance. Following last year’s critically acclaimed production of A View From the Bridge, this production is part of the second Factory Company season at Tobacco Factory Theatres and is directed by Mike Tweddle. On from 20 February – 6 April, tickets from £12.

• tobaccofactorytheatres.com

Works of wonder

Marking the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death, Bristol Museum and Art Gallery will be showing 12 exceptional drawings from the Royal Collection from this month. The works reflect on da Vinci’s extraordinary scope of interests, from painting and sculpture to engineering, zoology, botany and anatomy, as well as his different use of media. ‘Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing’ is on from 1 February –

6 May, tickets £5/£6/free for under 16s.

• bristolmuseums.org.uk

Cats, lions and a dragon by Leonardo da Vinci, c.1517–18

How Dal-ing

Businesses from around Bristol will be celebrating all things lentil, bean, pea and pulse as the second British Dal Festival week kicks off on 10 February, and our mouths are watering at the dishes on offer already! The festival will take over the Bristol Farmers and Producers’ Market on Corn Street and Wine Street on 13 February, where the Thali Café will be handing out delicious free lunches. Other events include a dal masterclass with Bojan, a supper at Gopal’s Curry Shack and Soil Sunday at Windmill City Farm. And don’t miss the Grand Dal Finale at Paintworks on 16 February, where there will be demos from the likes of Chetna Makan, Jenny Chandler and Kalpna Woolf, plus a market place, street food, workshops and children’s activities. It’s going to be dal-tastic!

• britishdalfestival.com