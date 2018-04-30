The Bristol Magazine rounds up five things to do in Bristol this month, including escaping from a locked room with Escape Hunt, enjoying a pint or two of science and a packet of crisps and having a night at the museum.

Take an epic journey

Turn back time and be immersed in a tale beginning in the last days of the Vietnam War. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, the show sees 17 year-old Kim meet and fall in love with an American GI, Chris, only to be torn from him by the fall of Saigon. Follow her three-year journey of survival to find her way back to her man. Miss Saigon will be at the Bristol Hippodrome from 16 May – 23 June.

• miss-saigon.com

Escape from a locked room

As the escape room phenomenon has become massively popular for groups of friends, family and colleagues, the demand for testing and intriguing rooms increases. We recently tried out the Fourth Samurai game at the recently opened, very professional outfit Escape Hunt in Cabot Circus and absolutely loved it. We may or may not have shot to the top of the leaderboard (we’re not normally ones to brag) and have to say, escaping in record-breaking time left us feeling triumphant to say the least! Highly recommended. The largest escape venue in the city has also recently opened in Millennium Square. The latest location from Locked In A Room has a maximum capacity of up to 72 simultaneous players and 12 different rooms over five different themes, promising the highest level of professional escapism for any party size. Through a series of tests, puzzles and clues you’ll be tested to unlock the door and escape before the time is up.

• escapehunt.com; lockedinaroom.co.uk

Have a night at the museum

Enjoy an evening at Bristol Museum and Art Gallery with performances by Lea Anderson MBE, one of the UK’s leading choreographers. With stunning costumes by award-winning designers, this Museums at Night event will be held on 16 May, 7.30 – 10pm. Based on notions of identity, class and gender, the evening will feature outstanding performances, surprises and the opportunity to explore the whole museum. In addition to this, you can pay a visit to the Grayson Perry exhibition, which features six large tapestries exploring the British fascination with taste and class.

• museumsatnight.org.uk; bristolmuseums.org.uk

Enjoy a pint of science

Pop on your lab coat and head down to your local pub from 14 – 16 May for Pint of Science 2018. The world’s largest festival of public science talks arrives in Bristol this month and with nearly 300 other cities taking part this is an occasion for all. Scientists will be speaking about their research in this unique festival which offers talks, demonstrations and live experiments in some of Bristol’s favourite locals. Costing £4 each, tickets are available through the website, where you can also find a list of the pubs taking part across the city. We’ll have a pint or two of science and a packet of crisps, please.

• pintofscience.co.uk Party in the city of Bath

The highly anticipated return of The Bath Festival is finally here. The 17-day arts shindig takes place from 11 – 27 May and for its 70th anniversary, Bath Festivals is celebrating everything music and literature. Be sure not to miss the Party In The City on 18 May – our neighbouring city’s biggest night of free music and theatre. Enjoy an almighty, night-long jam.

• bathfestivals.org.uk Pink Hotel performing at the Party In The City

