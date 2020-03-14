Mother’s day is just around the corner and it can be hard to find the perfect present, so we’ve compiled a list of fun treats for this Mothering Sunday…

Lido

Take a dip at Bristol’s Lido, and perhaps squeeze in a treatment at the spa and some food in the restaurant. With packages for two starting at £190, enjoy full access to the pool, sauna, steam room and hot tub, plus a choice of one-hour spa treatments. Choose from the delicious menu at the award-winning restaurant on the viewing gallery.

Lido Spa and Restaurant, Oakfield Place,

Clifton, Bristol, BS8 2BJ

0117 9339530; lidobristol.com

Rob Highton

Treat your mum to a present that is unique and lasts a lifetime, capturing her spirit and personality.

Rob Highton is a portrait artist and oil painter who provides bespoke portrait commissions in varying sizes.

robhightonart.com

Harvey Nichols

A meal at the renowned Harvey Nichols Second Floor Restaurant will make for a gift to remember, especially when you add a complimentary 30-minute pro-collagen facial, tackling fine lines and wrinkles, into the bargain.

Harvey Nichols Second Floor Restaurant,

27 Philadelphia St, Quakers Friars,

Broadmead, Bristol BS1 3BZ

0117 9168898; harveynichols.com

Tyntesfield

Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a delectable afternoon tea at Tyntesfield.

Scoff a selection of sandwiches and cakes in the historic setting of the Sawmill, before going for a wander among the expansive grounds.

The standard afternoon tea is £22, or you can treat your mum to the afternoon tea with prosecco for £24.

Tyntesfield, Wraxall, Bristol, BS48 1NX

01275 461900; nationaltrust.org.uk/tyntesfield

Thermae Bath Spa

Experience exclusive use of the historic Cross Bath, located in the heart of the city of Bath, with a glass of prosecco, while you bathe in the natural thermal waters. From £200 – £400.

Thermae Bath Spa, The Hetling Pump Room,

Hot Bath St, Bath BA1 1SJ

01225 331234; thermaebathspa.com