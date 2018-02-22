Promising what sounds like the most delightful assault on the senses, with beautiful edible fare, equally glam-sounding surroundings and DJs and musicians daily, Bristol’s latest new foodie/boozie venue is launching this weekend – officially open to the public on Monday 26 February.

Bringing new, viridescent life to the historic Grade-II listed townhouse formerly occupied by Goldbrick House, The Florist will be offering fragrant cocktails, scores of beers, ales and ciders, and a gluten-free menu in addition to the regular food menu as well as an opulent, bloom-festooned interior jazzed up by the artwork of Upfest favourites Gemma Compton and Jody.

The main menu features options such as veggie ramen; beetroot and apple pearl barley risotto; rotisserie choices and grilled heritage carrot salad with orange and star anise glaze, manchego and puffed barley (see image below). Visitors will be able to round off their ultra-Instagrammable meals with desserts such as elderflower meringue with caramelised peaches, prosecco jelly and toasted almonds – sounds like spring on a plate, no?

There’ll also be masterclasses available, of the cocktail, floristry and gin variety – yep, you heard! We’ll race you there shall we…