We’re feeling the love this month at The Bristol Magazine. With Valentine’s Day upon us, we a round up some of the best spots around the city to find a special bouquet for the one you love

Whether it’s to say ‘happy birthday’ to mum, ‘congratulations’ when your friend bags that dream job, or ‘get well soon’ when a loved one is ill, flowers are synonymous with putting a smile on someone’s face whatever the occasion. So with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you might be thinking about where to get a unique bunch of flowers­­­ to show your beloved just how much you care. Here are some of our favourite places around Bristol and online where you can find a bouquet like no other to say those three special words…

Lisa Elliott Floral Design

If you know Clifton, chances are you’ve already come across Lisa Elliott’s gorgeous flower shop in the heart of the village. Lisa and her team pride themselves on their artistry and expertise, and on providing a very special experience for each and every customer. From a luxury hand-tied bouquet to celebrate a birthday or anniversary, a classic bunch of a dozen red roses for Valentine’s Day, to small jam jars of flowers that will enhance any dinner party table, the team delights in creating something specific, and very special, for any requirement.

Founder Lisa established her shop nearly 20 years ago, and has gained a reputation as one of Bristol’s leading florists. She has extensive knowledge when it comes to bridal flowers and loves chatting to couples to discuss their ideas and themes before bringing them to life for that all-important day.

For fabulous flowers, combined with friendly and helpful service, a visit to Lisa Elliott Floral Design is highly recommended.

1 Waterloo Street, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4BT, visit: lisa-elliott.co.uk A beautiful bridal bouquet from Lisa Elliott Floral Design

FlowerBe

FlowerBe is a new, creative flower company that delivers beautifully curated selections of flowers to your door for you to arrange. Loose, unarranged selections of flowers in inspiring combinations of colours, forms and scents arrive in a box with a booklet bursting with ideas on how to present them.

Each month a new creative theme is introduced with three inspiring flower combinations, offering a selection of styling possibilities for you to experiment with. Founded by brother and sister team Lisa Roberts and Sean Millard, FlowerBe is a friendly, family-run company. The team’s creative approach invites collaborators to experiment and pass on any of their top tips and ideas for artful arranging. There is not one type of rose or dahlia, or one shade of blue, and equally there is no single way of arranging your flowers to suit your interior space.

This is why FlowerBe doesn’t deliver arrangements – the company gives you the tools in a box to create your own beautiful arrangements. Each delivery includes loose and unarranged flowers, and includes some great ideas and inspiration on how to style them.

FlowerBe offers a fully flexible service and you can choose to sign up for regular deliveries or order on demand. If you change your mind, that’s no problem – you can adjust your options each month to suit you. Each monthly theme offers three flower selections to choose from: tall (£30), short (£26) or a market selection (£22).

Visit: flowerbe.co.uk You Fill Me With Colour bouquet from Wilderness Flowers

Wilderness Flowers

Hayley, founder of Bristol-based floristry company Wilderness Flowers, specialises in bespoke, natural designs. “I like to begin with the unique forms of each flower, keeping arrangements loose and wild, as if they had just grown that way,” she says.

Hayley enjoys working with what is in season, and uses local organic growers whenever she can. These flowers are ecological, but also can produce unique kinks and twists, giving even more personality to an arrangement. Hayley also looks to 17th century Dutch flower paintings for inspiration for her bouquets and arrangements.

Wilderness Flowers mainly caters for weddings and events, but Hayley also has a growing bouquet business, including key dates like Valentine’s and Mother’s Day. Each of her signature designs and bespoke bouquets are delivered from her online shop by bicycle. “I began Wilderness Flowers because I believe that flowers add colour to people’s lives, on an emotional and physical level. It’s such a treat to be able to create a little bit of happiness for somebody everyday,” she says.

Visit: wildernessflowers.com, Instagram: @wilderness_flowers An arrangement by Tilly Tomlinson Flowers

Tilly Tomlinson Flowers

This floral design studio in Bristol’s old stock exchange specialises in weddings and events. Tilly Tomlinson has 20 years’ experience of creating flowers, initially through a retail shop, but now offers more of a one-to-one design service.

Tilly says: “We specialise in all styles of weddings but the current trend for wild and whimsical designs really excites me – bringing the outside in with cascading garlands, floral arches and foliage-based designs using seedheads and ferns, cones and berries.

“Roses are always going to be Britain’s favourite flower but now they share centre stage with what is in season – whether it is ranunculas, anemones, dahlias or peonies.”

Contact Tilly to discuss any special events or ideas.

The Stock Exchange, 34 St Nicholas Street, Bristol BS1 1TG, tel: 0117 9041141 / 07809832731, visit: tillytomlinsonflowers.co.uk

Featured image: FlowerBe delivers loose flowers straight to your door