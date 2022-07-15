Food for all the family

As the summer holidays loom ever closer, why not keep the kids entertained with a meal out at one of Bristol’s best independents…

Tobacco Factor Café



Located on Southville’s bustling North Street, Tobacco Factory Café Bar is a hub for great food, drink, art and music, and is the perfect spot to relax with family. Its vegetarian menu is all made on the premises using locally sourced ingredients, with as much as possible coming from its own farm in Backwell. The menu includes breakfast classics every morning, with small plates, mains, sides, pies and desserts served from lunch until late, with a kids menu available too.

Children are welcome in both the Café Bar and outdoor spaces at Tobacco Factory. High-chairs and baby changing facilities are available.

Raleigh Road, BS3 1TF; tobaccofactory.com

Pizzarova



If you’re looking for a place to take family and friends this summer, Pizzarova is the place to go. Pizzarova likes to keep things simple, using locally sourced ingredients and a 70 year old sourdough starter to make delicious no fuss food for everyone.

Offering a range of ‘Rova Specials’ and the option to build your own, the perfect pizza IS possible. They cater for meat eaters, veggies, vegans and gluten free. Their kids menu offers free fruit for the little ones too. They also have a selection of soft and boozy drinks sourced from local suppliers including Wiper and True and Nania’s Vineyard.

These pizza pros have a few spots around Bristol including their brand new North Street location opening this summer. You can also find them at Gloucester Road, Park Street, Wapping Wharf and Propyard. Did we mention they are dog friendly too? Join the pizza party.

289 Gloucester Road, BS7 8NY; 2, 4 Park Street, BS1 5HS; Museum Street, BS1 6ZA; 39–46 Feeder Road, BS2 0SE; pizzarova.com

No.1 Harbourside

/

Down on the harbourside with hungry little ones in tow? No.1 Harbourside is an independent gem, right in the city centre. All produce is sourced from as close to the venue as possible, minimising their carbon footprint and bringing fresh, delicious dishes to you.

Tasty, nutritious lunchtime treats for everyone (big and small), served from 12-3pm, a beautiful waterside setting and lots of local loveliness.

The kids menu is full of family-friendly dishes, from Seitan’s Fingers to The School Green veggie breakfast. Fit for princes, princesses, super heroes or anything else they want to be. Check Instagram @no1harbourside for the most up to date opening hours and to book a table.

1 Canon’s Road, BS1 5UH; no1harbourside.co.uk

