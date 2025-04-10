Foot Anstey helps inspire future careers through Curious About Law and Finance project

National law firm Foot Anstey and education charity My Future My Choice give school children in Bristol the opportunity to explore their futures in law and finance as part of the Curious About Law and Finance project.



The unique educational project allows children to explore different career paths through the creation of Top Trumps-style cards that showcase career journeys, job highlights, challenges and advice for young people.



Funded and supported by local businesses including Foot Anstey, St. James’s Place, HSBC, The Nisbets Trust and Anderson Financial Management, the project brings together creativity, education and real-world experiences to broaden children’s horizons.



As part of the initiative, legal and finance professionals visited local Bristol schools to speak with children aged eight to twelve about their jobs. The children then divide into teams to represent the visitor as a ‘Top Trumps’ style card and devise a 60-second, social media style film about the person. Using green screen technology, their wits and any props they can instantly manufacture, to direct the performance of the volunteer.



Within an hour, each team produces a short film explaining the visitor’s job through:

The volunteer’s career journey

The best parts of their job

The toughest parts of their job

Advice for young people considering similar careers

Curious about Law and Finance engages children aged from eight to twelve to encourage ambition and aspiration at an early age. By participating, children gain insights into a variety of career paths, explore the skills and knowledge needed in the world of work, and learn the importance of balancing different aspects of life for success and wellbeing. The project also helps break down barriers, showing young people, regardless of background, that careers in professional services are accessible and achievable.



The project is facilitated by My Future My Choice, an organisation created to provide practical opportunities for young people to connect with the world beyond school.



Darren Hunt, Co-head teacher of Stoke Bishop Primary School, whose pupils participated in the project, said: “Foot Anstey, along with My Future My Choice, has provided our children with opportunities to engage with Bristol law and finance professionals, which is a crucial step in preparing them for their future careers. The project broadens their horizons, enhances their skills, and helps them make informed choices about their education and professional paths. Schools, parents, and businesses should work together to create more opportunities for these valuable interactions, ensuring that the next generation is well-equipped for the workforce.”



The project’s success was recently celebrated at a special event hosted at Foot Anstey’s Bristol office at Glass Wharf, where representatives from local businesses took part in interactive, hands-on activities using the educational cards, led by the year six children from Stoke Bishop Primary School who helped design them.



The educational cards feature 48 volunteers from 25 Bristol businesses, including public, private and third sector organisations, The cards represent a wide range of roles, each with their own personal story to share. Partners Nathan Peacey and Joanne Rumley led the firm’s involvement in the project and hosted the event alongside Polly Barnes, Director of My Future My Choice, who shared plans to bring the project to more Bristol schools.



Nathan said: “In true collaboration, Curious About Law and Finance has brought together professionals from across the city to help inspire young people. It has been wonderful sharing my career journey with the children and seeing how engaged and enthusiastic they are. They ask insightful questions, come up with brilliant ideas and really connect with the story’s volunteers share. The project is a powerful example of what can be achieved when schools, businesses and the wider community work together. It’s been a privilege to bring our people into classrooms and support students in developing their ideas, confidence and creativity.”



Joanne said: “Seeing the energy and imagination the children bring to the project – and equally how professionals respond to the challenge of telling their story in a way that resonates with young people – has been incredibly rewarding and enjoyable. Importantly, this work also supports the UK’s wider skills agenda, which is essential if we want to drive sustainable economic growth in the South West in the future.”

Polly said: “We’re excited about growing Curious About Law and Finance and bringing it to more schools across the region. Children begin thinking about their futures at an early age and in this project, they are at the core. Through projects like this, we aim to give them a safe and imaginative space to explore what’s possible and learn from people who have walked different paths. That early exposure can be life changing.”



In September 2024, Foot Anstey became one of the first UK law firms to donate 1% of its net profits into its responsible business programme. The firm’s support for The Curious About Law and Finance project forms part of this commitment and reflects its wider focus on supporting children and young people by fuelling their ambitions and opening up opportunities to give them brighter futures.

footantsey.com