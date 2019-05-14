Five former pupils with remarkable personal stories were honoured at this year’s Old Millfieldian of the Year Awards – joining the 67 other former pupils to be honoured by the OM Society since the awards began in 2000.

This year’s awardees included the Millfield Prep Year 8 pupils’ choice, international musician Ella Eyre (2005-10), Great Britain hockey legends Simon (1994-2002) and Richard Mantell (1992-99), renowned Harvard haematologist and oncologist, Dr Paul Richardson (1973-80) and inspirational former professional rugby union player, Ed Jackson (2002-07), who was the Upper Sixth pupils’ choice.

Hosted by President of the OM Society John Davies, the award ceremony acknowledges Old Millfieldian excellence of achievements in a wide range of fields such as service, academia, business, the arts and sport.

Following the ceremony, Headmaster Gavin Horgan said, “I am delighted that current and former Millfield pupils are able to look within their own ranks for inspiration and motivation, which exists in bucket loads in this community – this year’s awardees show the ways in which key skills in friendship, teamwork, commitment, leadership, passion and individuality can be found at Millfield, where there is something for everyone. Millfield as a community takes great delight in every pupil’s achievements, and tonight’s ceremony is evidence of that.”

