Former pupil at Badminton School receives Damehood in King’s New Year Honours List

A former pupil at Badminton School, Bristol, was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the King’s New Years Honours List this year for her tremendous contribution to the voluntary and public sectors across every level of society.



Dame Dianne Jeffrey is the founding Chair of ‘Age International’, a sister charity set up by ‘Age UK’ that, since its inception in 2012, has helped protect and promote the dignity and rights of people in later life in more than 40 developing countries around the world.



Dianne attended Badminton School from 1957 – 1962 and feels strongly that her time at the school played a large part in this recognition: “On my arrival at Badminton in the late 1950s we were heavily involved in raising money for the Ockenden Venture, a refugee aid charity providing support for the thousands of people made homeless and without status in Europe after WWII. Started by three school mistresses in Surrey, this remarkable mission kindled my ambition and has driven me to work on behalf of disadvantaged people worldwide ever since.”



Jessica Miles, Head at Badminton School, comments: “I am sure I speak for the whole Badminton community – both past and present – in congratulating Dame Dianne on this terrific honour. Her vision, accomplishments and achievements, and the tremendous work of Age UK and Age International, are significant and inspiring, and I am delighted that they have been recognised in this way.”



Dianne’s contributions to the public and charity sector stretch widely. She played a pivotal role in establishing the Dignity Commission and the Malnutrition Task Force and launched DebtCred, a charity whose purpose was to help school leavers understand the importance of managing their money. She chaired the Peak District’s National Park Management Plan Advisory Group from 2012 – 2023 and has been a Deputy Lieutenant for Derbyshire since 2004.



