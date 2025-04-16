Four Easy Easter Bank Holiday Recipes

Baked Frittata (serves 4)

Lightly grease a large, deep roasting tin and line with baking paper. Scatter around 300g boiled new potatoes (halved if large), 2 red peppers (deseeded and thinly-sliced), 100g chestnut mushrooms (sliced) and 50g fresh spinach (chopped) across the tray and top with 60g mature Cheddar cheese (or vegetarian alternative). Cover with clingfilm and refrigerate overnight. When you’re ready to eat, take the dish out of the fridge, remove the clingfilm and preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 5. Gently pour eight large eggs (whisked and seasoned) across the vegetables in the dish and bake for around 10-12 minutes until just set and lightly golden around the edges. Remove from the oven and leave to rest for a couple of minutes before slicing and serving.

Croque Monsieur (4-6)

Create 3 whole Gruyere cheese, quality ham and Dijon mustard sandwiches using 6 slices of your choice of bread (you won’t need any butter). Cut each one in half to make 6 triangles and squidge into a deep, lightly-greased, snug-fitting ovenproof dish. Beat 6 eggs with 800ml full fat milk, season well and pour over the sandwiches; cover tightly with clingfilm and leave in the fridge overnight. When you’re ready to eat, preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 5. Take the dish out of the fridge, remove the clingfilm, sprinkle with 4-5 tbsp grated Gruyere and plenty of Worcestershire Sauce and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Bars (makes 20)

Gently heat 3 tbsp strawberry jam in either a microwave (in short bursts) or on the stovetop until liquid enough to swirl around, then repeat the process with 3 tbsp peanut butter. Set both aside. Combine 250g self raising flour with 3 tbsp caster sugar and add 170ml full fat milk, 2 eggs and 2 tbsp vegetable oil, and whisk to create a thick, smooth batter. Pour the batter into a lightly-greased or baking paper lined brownie tin (18cm x 23cm approx.) Take dollops of the jam and spoon/dollop randomly into the batter, then do the same with the peanut butter. Use a spoon to swirl the dollops together to create a marbled effect, cover the tin tightly with clingfilm and leave in the fridge overnight. When you’re ready to eat, preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 5. Take the dish out of the fridge, remove the clingfilm and bake for around 10-15 minutes or until the surface looks shiny and the batter doesn’t wobble. Remove from the oven, cut into squares and serve warm.

Blueberry Bakewell Overnight Oats (serves 4)

In a large bowl, thoroughly combine 160g porridge or gluten-free oats with 200g fresh or frozen blueberries, 2 tbsp runny honey or agave syrup, a handful of flaked almonds, 600ml almond milk and 3 drops of almond extract (optional). Cover tightly with clingfilm and store in the fridge overnight… and you’re ready to roll! If you prefer a warm breakfast, microwave the mixture in a microwave-safe container for a couple of minutes. Serve topped with dollops of yoghurt, more fruit and extra flaked almonds.