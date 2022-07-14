Game, set, match! Southmead care home hosts ‘mini-Wimbledon’

Residents at a Southmead care home rallied around to take part in their own mini-Wimbledon tournament.

Team members at Care UK’s Trymview Hall, on Southmead Road, served up a day of fun when they organised a Wimbledon-inspired table-tennis tournament for residents.

Team members went all out to create a Wimbledon-inspired event in the home’s garden, complete with mini tennis and mixed doubles, with residents becoming passionate spectators championing on their favourite players.

In the afternoon, residents enjoyed sweet treats, including strawberries, scones, jam and cream, made by the home’s chef, as they discussed their highlights from the tournament.

Jean Gazzard, a resident at Trymview Hall, said: “I remember my parents being members of a tennis club, which is where I learnt to play. It was fun to see if I still had some of those skills – although I wasn’t as quick as I used to be!”

Nicole Anderson, Home Manager at Trymview Hall, said: “We had a lovely afternoon hosting our very own mini-Wimbledon tennis tournament – it was a definite hit.

“We are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to encourage residents to lead active and fulfilling lives, which is why table tennis seemed like the perfect activity.

“Table tennis is a fantastic low-impact activity with tremendous benefits for older people. It can boost physical and mental wellbeing all while reducing the risk of heart disease. Our mini exercise event meant that residents were able to enjoy the benefit of the outdoors and table tennis, while having plenty of fun.

“Judging by the smiles on everyone’s faces, our mini-Wimbledon tournament was a success – we look forward to taking on the challenge again next year!”

Trymview Hall provides full-time residential and dementia care, with 66 ensuite bedrooms, and has been designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities and will include its own cinema, hairdressing salon and café.

