Gardening Books: Elly West’s Top Picks

RHS Garden Almanac 2024

Frances Lincoln | £14.99



Everybody needs a gardening almanac and although the idea is not new, this is the first one published by the Royal Horticultural Society. The logic and order to each chapter is also appealing – every month features a what-to-do guide, practical projects ranging from building a terrarium to creating a winter wreath, tables of information showing sunrise, sunset, moon times and phases and average rainfall, plus timely information about the edible garden, a recipe, wildlife to look out for, and challenges, such as prevalent pests and diseases. A practical guide, but also a beautiful gift.