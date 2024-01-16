Gardens around the world

Dreaming of your next getaway? Elly West whisks us away on a trip to some of her favourite far-flung gardens, from the Netherlands’ expansive carpets of tulips to a full-sized aeroplane made of flowers in Dubai



This is the time of year when many of us are dreaming of some sunshine. Unsurprisingly, it’s the busiest month for holiday bookings, with travellers thinking of fresh starts and new adventures. We all want something to look forward to during the cold, dark, short days of January, planning getaways early in the year now that the hubbub of Christmas is out of the way.



One of the things I love about visiting unfamiliar places is the different flora, whether it’s the bright-red geraniums grown against white-rendered houses in Spain, olive trees the size of our ancient oaks growing en masse in Greece, or the tulips of Keukenhof in the Netherlands. There are many, many places on my bucket list still to see. For example, the golden canola flower fields of China, or the Zen gardens of Kansai, Japan. But perhaps the most jaw-dropping place I’ve ever seen plants grown was at the Dubai Miracle Garden.



As with much of Dubai, no expense is spared, and the result is like Disneyland on steroids. Nowhere else have I seen a full-sized aeroplane made of flowers. Described as the ‘world’s largest natural flower garden’, there is nothing natural about this place in the desert. The colourful exhibits are interspersed with giant Smurfs and as much colour as any retina can absorb. But I loved its ability to transport the imagination, and there is no denying the beauty and unique experience of being surrounded by so much colour. More than 150 million flowers are blooming at any one time during the cooler months when it is open, from October to April. You can wander through a series of heart-shaped arches (covered in flowers), see a giant castle (covered in flowers) and a quadruplet of enormous cats (variation: topiary).



While the Dubai Miracle Garden may not have much in the way of direct takeaway ideas for our gardens back home, it does show us that anything is possible. It can motivate us use our imagination in the garden and choose things we like, even if they may not pass the taste test. Gardens should be personal, and a bit of fun can go a long way.



Other gardens closer to home and with similar climates can be great sources of more practical inspiration for our own spaces. I love visiting botanical gardens whenever and wherever I can. They are often in urban areas, providing a calm oasis on an otherwise busy city break, and offering a chance to immerse the senses in greenery and nature.



Botanical gardens are great places to learn about plants and see rare specimens and collections of a particular species. I was lucky to live very close to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, for many years, and I love going back when I can. There is always something new to see, along with the natural changes with the seasons.



In Bristol we have the University of Bristol Botanic Garden on our doorstep, which is also ever changing. In winter it’s nice to head to the warmth of the tropical glasshouses, while in summer the main attractions for me are the grove of tree ferns and the peonies.

The Botanical Gardens at Royal Victoria Park in Bath are also well worth a wander. Free to visit, within their tranquil nine acres are beautiful trees, shrubs, herbaceous borders, rock gardens, a pond and replica Roman temple. Constructed in 1887, the paths wind in and around the planting and in summer one of the highlights is the collection of antique scented shrub roses.

No expense is spared at Dubai’s Miracle Garden



In Amsterdam at the end of last summer, I dragged my teenage son to the Hortus Botanicus and spent an hour or so exploring. Takeaway design ideas included beds in concentric circles edged with metal and low, clipped euonymus hedging – a great alternative to box hedging – plus stumpery-type woodland areas full of ferns and logs.



A tour of a botanic garden raises appreciation for the important work that they do in terms of the study and conservation of plants, as well as being good for our wellbeing, keeping us in touch with nature, and helping to introduce us to the diversity of plant species around the world.



If you’re visiting a botanical garden, take water, comfy shoes and a camera. Many of the plants are labelled, which makes it easier if you want to replicate what you’ve seen at home. Stay on established paths and walkways, and avoid the planted areas.



