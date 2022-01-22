Gardiner Haskins: farmhouse chic

As the new year brings new trends, new colours, new fabrics, and most importantly, a new mood, we have an opportunity to rethink our living spaces and surround ourselves with things that make us happy. Here, Gardiner Haskins tells us about its beautiful kitchen creation in a modern barn conversion…

Even before stepping foot through the front door, it was exciting to see the new kitchen in Wayne and Jane’s renovated modern barn conversion compared to the kitchen design plans. The new modern Crown Imperial handle-less kitchen sits beautifully at the rear of the property with amazing views of the countryside beyond. Originally, Wayne and Jane lived in the farmhouse next door to the barn conversion and Jane loved the design of farmhouse shaker-style kitchens with the Aga. So, when they decided to purchase the barn and renovate it, she always thought she would go for the traditional look again. A visit to a friend’s house with a modern kitchen – which was also designed by Gardiner Haskins – made her think a little differently. They had fallen in love with the modern style. One trip later to the showroom to see the designer, Alec, convinced them both that a modern style kitchen would work well. When Alec came to the house to measure up, there was nothing but a completely blank canvas, very much a shell for the kitchen. He could see the front of the house taking shape and confirmed that a modern kitchen would be in keeping with the style of the renovation.

Three-tone kitchen cabinetry matches together beautifully, whilst still creating a subtle contrast. The L-shape kitchen island features plenty of storage, while the comfy bar stools look out over the beautiful view of the countryside. With a double height ceiling, you would be forgiven for thinking the kitchen cabinetry could get lost in the large expanse of space. Quite the opposite, the feature wall – painstakingly hand-tiled by Wayne – creates the strong impact, and the high kitchen cabinets blend seamlessly into the design. All of this combined softens the white expansive space that was there before the kitchen was built.





Gorgeous rattan lighting, pendants above the island and downlights in the ceiling, which Wayne installed himself, creates beautiful tones of light in the kitchen, all effortlessly controlled through the couple’s mobile phones.

As an avid cook, Jane’s favourite feature must be the combi oven and microwave, which she uses more than the main oven. The kitchen cabinet next to it is also now brimming with her collection of cookbooks. Wayne’s favourite feature is his coffee machine, which sits neatly next to the main oven. Overall, Wayne says he’s over the moon with the whole kitchen and absolutely loves it. For Jane, the fact that they both love their new space is her favourite part.

The kitchen also features some great gadgets. The recycling bins are housed as four separate compartments in the cupboard close to the sink; the Quooker tap replaces the kettle, providing hot boiling water literally on tap; and if Wayne and Jane run out of ice, the amazing Fischer and Paykel fridge-freezer can produce some instantly. This brilliant double door fridge also has more than enough room for food storage. A Neff slide and hide oven is positioned between the coffee maker and the combi microwave oven whilst the Neff hob features its own magnetic dial. This nifty piece of tech lifts off the hob when not in use and can be moved around in different positions to adjust the control of the heating. Jane loves this but did admit it took a little getting used to.

The couple are so pleased with the kitchen and how Alec managed it. “He was always there on the end of the phone if we needed him”.

Wayne and Jane also speak very highly of the fitters Paul and Dan, who worked quickly after lockdown delayed things. The kitchen was fitted in a matter of weeks and the couple are so pleased with the workmanship. Charlie the dog was pretty happy with it too!

