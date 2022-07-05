Get into teaching at The University of Bristol

With so much turbulence in the workplace now, perhaps it’s time to re-evaluate your chosen career path?

A move to teaching can offer so much. Teaching can offer you the opportunity to progress your career, learn new skills, and meet new people. Teachers also enjoy great job security, and many other benefits such as a competitive salary, great holiday allowance and a workplace pension.

Teacher Education Portfolio Director at the School of Education, University of Bristol Ruth Bailey explains, “Being a teacher is a hugely rewarding and dynamic career; good teachers can transform the lives of young people. You can start your journey into teaching with us at the School of Education at the University of Bristol, by completing the one-year PGCE programme.

You will train with experts in the field of education and in your chosen subject, and you will carry out teaching experiences in and around the Bristol area. You will be supported throughout the programme and will meet other subject specialists like yourself.

We would be delighted to hear from you and to help you with your application.”

Tuition Fee rebate

The School of Education in the University of Bristol is offering a tuition fee rebate of £500 for all student teachers undertaking the Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Religious Education (RE) in 2022-23.

This is a one-year post-graduate programme to become a secondary school teacher of RE, leading to Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) and 60 master’s credits. During the programme you will train in schools in the Bristol area, and many trainees go on to find jobs in the South-West. Local schools really value the quality of training that the University of Bristol Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) programme offers.

The University of Bristol accepts applications from candidates with a diverse range of educational backgrounds. It will consider applications from individuals with a 2:2 or higher honours degree in:

Theology

Philosophy

Religious Education

Other degree but with an A level in RE

Candidates must have an interest in teaching RE and working with young people, and have suitable qualifications and qualities to be a teacher. More information about the PGCE at the University of Bristol can be found here: bristol.ac.uk/study/postgraduate/2022/ssl/pgce-education

You can also find more information about becoming a teacher via the Department for Education’s website: getintoteaching.education.gov.uk

The Black Bristol PGCE Scholarship Programme

The Black Bristol PGCE Scholarship Programme seeks to address the lack of representation of the Black heritage community in higher education across the UK.

It will annually fund Black and mixed-Black heritage students across five areas of the University of Bristol, one of which is the School of Education’s PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) Initial Teacher Education programme.

Visit the website to find out more: bristol.ac.uk/education/why-soe-bristol/black-bristol-pgce-scholarship

More information and how to apply

Visit the University of Bristol website to find out more about its Ofsted-rated Outstanding PGCE Initial Teacher Education. You can explore how to apply, the subjects on offer, and how to begin your journey towards an exciting and rewarding career.

Contact The University of Bristol

Initial Teacher Education (PGCE and School Direct) Office:

Email: ed-pgce@bristol.ac.uk | School of Education, University of Bristol, 35 Berkeley Square, Bristol BS8 1JA