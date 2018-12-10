As a research award winning consultant, specialising in soft tissue knee injuries and keyhole surgery privately at Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, The Chesterfield, and locally on the NHS, Mr James Robinson, is well qualified to be on the Registry steering group, leading the collaborative knee data project.
Mr Robinson advises adequate preparation to minimise the risk of knee damage, saying, “It is pretty hard on the knees to ski all day for six days in a row, with little preparation. When you are fatigued, you are at risk of injuring your knee. A month of cardio training such as walking on the treadmill, using a cross trainer and or cycling can be an excellent way of boosting your aerobic fitness. Make sure ski boots, bindings and skis are set appropriately for your height, weight and skiing ability.
Symptoms of ACL injury are a fall associated with a popping sensation in the knee, standing back up and immediately feeling lack of trust in the knee, then knee swelling developing over the next few hours. It is also possible to damage the joint surfaces.
If you do suffer an injury, it is advisable to be seen in the resort to exclude a fracture but then it is sensible to come home to have your knee injury treated by a specialist knee surgeon, who can co-ordinate your surgery and rehabilitation rather than having immediate surgery abroad.”
Please ring: 0117 906 4870 or for more information, please see: