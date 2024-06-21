Gig Review: Mannequin Pussy x TTSSFU at Strange Brew

Since the release of their latest album, I Got Heaven, in March of this year, Mannequin Pussy has been on a roll. The Philadelphia-based rock band have been a regular feature in conversations about ‘bands to look out for’ since their 2016 album Romantic. With many fans across the US and Europe, it’s not a surprise the recent Strange Brew (16 June) show sold out. Despite it being a warm Sunday night, the room was packed. A great way to spend Father’s Day.



Manchester-based TTSSFU began the night with dreamy distorted guitars and mesmerising bass lines. A mellow start quickly lead into quicker paced songs. Like being in a dream, lead singer Tasmin Stevens floated across the stage, at one point descending into the crowd. The use of effects and distortion transported the listener into the TTSSFU dreamscape. The band, bathed in blue and purple light, looked straight out of a coming of age film that’s too cool for you to have heard of.

Marisa “Missy” Dabice of Mannquin Pussy TTSSFU



Mannequin Pussy settled on the stage to a crowd waiting for the first strum of a guitar. The first half began calmly, letting the crowd wade its way into the sonic world they have created. They played the entirety of their newest album I Got Heaven, which released earlier this year, and some gems from 2019’s Patience and 2021’s Perfect. The introduction to I Got Heaven, let the floodgates of a heavier second half open. Using the crowd’s energy to amplify their own, lead singer Marisa “Missy” Dabice poked fun at the censorship of their band name on British radio. In a whispering voice, like a witch casting a spell, Dabice used the interims between songs to interact more directly with the audience.

Preaching to the choir, Mannequin Pussy championed righteous anger, against an institution that hates you, you must love those around you. To mark the final songs of the evening of their show, the band organised a group scream. The room broke out into a war cry. With that, the heaviest of the night began. There was no point in which the band seemed like they’re going to slow down. From the get go, the audience was completely entranced.

With their Philadelphia energy, Mannequin Pussy brought Bristol to their feet. Strange Brew is one of Bristol’s newer venues. Opening its doors in 2020, it’s part music venue, part exhibition space, all community minded. Both bands spoke highly of playing there.

TTSSFU- “We were instantly looked after from the moment we got here, everyone is super helpful.”

With the live music scene being so electric in Bristol, it’s important to continue to support venues like Strange Brew. Creative spaces work best when in the hands of creatives.

TTSSFU

ttssfu.bandcamp.com

@ttssfu

Mannequin Pussy

mannequinpussy.com

@mannequinpussy

