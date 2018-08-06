Glass Designs & Gallery has been a part of the thriving community of indie shops on North Street, Bedminster, for 15 years. The shop is owned and managed by stained glass designer and maker Claire Dadswell who actively supports local artists and makers, selling their unique and quirky prints, jewellery, ceramics, textiles and cards. She also stocks Bristol Blue Glass and Stokes Croft China and offers a bespoke framing service. There’s always something to tempt different tastes and pockets, from a lucky dip to a handmade Tiffany lampshade. Claire designs and builds bespoke stained glass panels and mirrors for the home in the workshop on site.

261 North Street, Bedminster, BS3 1JN

0117 378 9227; glassdesignsgallery.co.uk