Gloucester Road Books: Christmas Covered

A note from the team: “This is our selection of books we think would make great gifts for awkward uncles, fun friends, work colleagues you actually like, parents if they’ve behaved themselves, partners if you really love them. These might not be on wish lists, but that’s only because people don’t know yet that they desperately want them in their life. You can help.”



Weird Walk, Watkins Media

Published by Watkins,

£19.99



At the meeting point of walking, landscape and folklore this is just about as Bristol as any book could be. It provides a guide to, and an appreciation for, some of the most significant folkloric sites in the British Isles. Let this hauntological gazetteer guide you through their enchanted places and strange seasonal rituals: Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter. This will be a huge favourite at Gloucester Road Books this year.

Of Cabbages and Kimchi, James Read

Published by Particular Books, £22



Founder of Kim Kong Kimchi, James Read has produced a very accessible introduction to the world of fermented food. Focusing on ten of his favourite ferments, he presents a straightforward route for bringing rewarding fermentation processes to the domestic kitchen. From the fiery funk of kimchi to the velvet tang of kefir, James describes the microbial process, then shares his recipes for recreating these wonders in your own kitchen – no specialist equipment required.

Published in a nice small format (by cookbook standards!) this is a must for budding cooks.

The Poetry Pharmacy Forever, William Sieghart

Published by Particular Books

£14.99



The third in this phenomenally popular series of poetry anthologies is sure to be a popular gift option this year. What sets them apart is the thematic organisation of the poems within. The third volume includes ‘finding light’ and ‘great escapes’.

From weathering sorrow and sudden loss, to dealing with environmental despair and burnout, this new selection speaks directly to a society in urgent need of comfort and compassion.

Liberty Faber Poetry Diary 2024

Published by Faber & Faber,

£16.99



This beautifully produced hardback diary features a week to view on one page, with a poem or picture of a classic volume of Faber poetry on the opposing page. A lovely way to move through the year.

The Faber Poetry list, originally founded in the 1920s, was shaped by the taste of T. S. Eliot. Each passing decade has seen it grow with the addition of poets who are arguably the finest of their generation.

The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

Published by Canongate,

£25



This is a guide to creativity from one of the most extraordinary music producers. It isn’t specific to music though – this is a book for anyone who wants to encourage their own creativity in any field. Rick Rubin creates a space where artists of all different genres and traditions can home in on who they really are and what they really offer. The Creative Act is a beautiful and generous course of study that illuminates the path of the artist as a road we all can follow.



To sign up, visit Gloucester Road Books’ website: gloucesterroadbooks.com. Follow them on Instagram: gloucester_rd_books and browse the collection in store:

184 Gloucester Road, Bishopston BS7 8NU. Open Monday – Tuesday 9.30am–5pm; Wednesday – Saturday 9.30am–6pm