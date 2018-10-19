Fancy a slice of GBBO style for your own home? We can always count on Wren to help with any technical challenge that presents itself during perfect kitchen creation

The return of what is, arguably, the nation’s favourite food show, to our screens – the wonderfully reassuring sight of Prue, Paul and the team back in the pretty pastel tent for our annual dose of sugar, showstoppers and soggy bottoms – has not only inspired us to embrace our inner domestic deity but to rethink our own kitchen spaces. We asked a few friends at Wren for some ideas on how to bring the look and feel of the Great British Bake Off kitchen into the home…

Signature style

The GBBO space is all about nostalgia for a traditional country kitchen. From the trademark bunting to the shaker-style units, the vibe captures the charm of days gone by. You can get the look with Wren’s charming shaker, country and Edwardian kitchens which come with panelled units in lots of colours and traditional handle options. Break up that modular fitted kitchen feel with a choice of bespoke feature units. An open dresser unit is perfect for displaying your vintage crockery with pride, or choose open shelves for easy access and convenient storage.

Perfect pastels

If you close your eyes and visualise the Bake Off, you’ll see picture-perfect baking stations complete with pastel units and accessories. Take a look at the colour palette of Wren Kitchens’ Macaroon Collection, which includes mild and dreamy blues, greens, lavenders and lemons, if you’d like to recreate this look at home. Try pretty Jelly Bean, Bubblegum, Lavender, Spearmint and Lemon Curd or opt for a gentle, neutral scheme with soft creams or whites and add a splash of pastel paint on your kitchen walls to bring in the whimsical English look of the Bake Off kitchen.

Kitchen goals: Get your tunes on, a drop of wine on the go and be the star of the show with your very own island to prep on and dance around

Island paradise

You can be the star of your own show with a kitchen island all to yourself for prepping, mixing and decorating. It’s every baker’s dream, isn’t it? At Wren you can sit with an expert kitchen designer and create a unique island perfect for you – style it up with a wine rack and wine cooler and then finish it off with a cook’s table suited to all culinary connoisseurs. Accessorise with vintage bowls, cooking tools, and wicker baskets for storing all those delicious ingredients.

Wonderful worktops

If you want to make like the GBBO bakers, you’ve got to have a nice traditional timber worktop, right? It’s a staple. A timber worktop is a lovely surface to work on and gives a warm finish to a kitchen. Like a shaker kitchen, they integrate just as well in both modern and period homes too. Get one in oak or walnut, in one of two thicknesses and the right shade for your kitchen. Serious bakers can always treat themselves to the luxury of having the features of a professional kitchen in their own home by integrating a Carrara marble pastry slab into their worktop as well. We love that idea. Marble maintains a low temperature which helps to keep pastry cool and stops dough from sticking.

Get yourself a nice timber worktop for that warm, traditional finish – you could even integrate a marble pastry slab

A pro-standard oven

However good your baking skills, a sub-standard oven is always in danger of letting you down. For an oven with everything a baker needs, your best bet at Wren is probably the NEFF Slide & Hide, which comes with the sliding door feature you see contestants nervously peering through on the telly show – and 12 different options including bread baking and dough proving settings.

• To begin your Bake Off kitchen transformation, visit wrenkitchens.com

Featured image: Perfect pastels: Recreate the pretty, whimsical look of the bake stations with something like the Infinity Plus Milano Shaker in ‘Gummy Bear’