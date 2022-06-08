Great British breaks

Whether you’re walking, cycling, swimming, exploring gastronomic delights, relaxing in a heavenly spa, or simply star-gazing, there are so many things to make a UK holiday the perfect choice, not to mention the most enjoyable way to support the UK economy. Your best holiday yet, can be found here.

The Watersmeet Hotel | Woolacombe, North Devon

The Watersmeet Hotel in Woolacombe, North Devon has recently won in the Best Waterside Hotel category in the UK and Ireland Conde Nast and Johansen’s awards for excellence. The luxury four star boutique hotel has one of the finest coastal locations in the whole of the West Country, with stunning sea views across the waters of Woolacombe Bay. The hotel overlooks Combesgate Beach and North Devon’s rugged coastline with its own private steps down to the sandy beach. With an array of facilities such as an award winning two-AA rosette restaurant, informal bistro restaurant, indoor and outdoor pool with spa facilities, it is the perfect choice for couples, families or groups alike.

The hotel staff take pride in their high standards and traditional values and you’ll find the hotel to be exceptionally comfortable and the staff friendly and helpful.

watersmeethotel.co.uk | Tel: 01271 870333

The Coach House at Sharpham | Near Totnes, South Devon

A new retreat centre blends mindfulness and nature’s ability to comfort and heal – all in a stunning setting beside the River Dart. The Coach House is the latest retreat venue created by The Sharpham Trust – a charity established 40 years ago this year to connect people to nature and themselves through the practice of mindfulness. Participants can experience 6-night and 4-night retreats in the newly-refurbished Coach House, which was built in the 1700s at the same time as nearby Sharpham House. Coach House retreats are full-board with delicious, home-cooked vegetarian and vegan food – which uses lots of the produce grown just metres away in the 18th century walled garden. People staying at the Coach House will be performing mindful tasks in that garden daily, getting their hands in the earth. There are 3 daily meditation sessions, plus plenty of free time for retreatants to rest and rejuvenate in a breath-taking place far from the frantic. Over the week, retreatants build a sense of community and kinship, supported by a team of Volunteer Coordinators in an amazing location within a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Visit: sharphamtrust.org/coach-house

Bluestone National Park Resort | Pembrokeshire, Wales

If you are looking for somewhere a little different for a getaway, try Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire on the south westerly coast of Wales. Nestled in 500-acres of rolling countryside, and within 20 minutes of Pembrokeshire’s National Park coastline, Bluestone is a place off the beaten track where you can turn your staycation dreams into a reality. Bluestone’s resort has miles of private walking and cycle tracks through ancient woodland and meadows, along with adventurous activities for all ages including a subtropical water park and a lake for watersports, and even an award-winning spa for those that prefer a little relaxation. The luxury, modern accommodation offers you the space to relax away from the world too. All lodges and cottages include an outdoor area, ideal for barbecues, or just sitting and enjoying the countryside!

For late summer availability this September, visit bluestonewales.com

Moor and Sea Holidays | Self Catering Lodges – Lyton, Devon

Moor and Sea Holidays is set in a beautiful location overlooking Exmoor five minutes from the sea at Lynmouth, perfectly situated to explore the stunning coastline, moorland and award winning beaches of North Devon. The newly renovated south facing lodges are set in lovely grounds, each with private outside dining spaces and stunning views of the gardens and the moor. There are six one bedroom lodges and two three bedroom lodges, Designed to provide calm and relaxing spaces with open plan living and dining areas and fully equipped kitchens. Environmentally friendly choices have been made throughout the renovation and decoration of the lodges; from gorgeous cork walling, sheeps wool insulation, natural wood flooring to French linens in the bedrooms. There is an art studio where guests can take part in rainy day craft sessions or a fused glass class or fun art workshop. The gardens and grounds have been thoughtfully landscaped and planted to encourage wildlife, full of birdsong and chances to see deer across the valley. Surrounding Moor and Sea are lovely fields in which to play, wild camp or just walk enjoying the views. Moor and Sea is a wonderful holiday destination with a difference.

For more details, booking information and availability, visit: moorandseaholidays.co.uk. Tel: 07794594916 or 07534043059

Original Cottages | a super selection of properties across England and Wales

Original Cottages has an extensive range of coastal and countryside cottages, from cosy boltholes for two to country style properties which can accommodate large family gatherings. For example, take Pencarreg, situated within moments of the South West Coast Path in a spectacular, cliffside location on the south Cornwall coast. This remodelled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, reverse-level house has been designed to make the most of the sensational views across the bay. The glistening waters of the ocean spread out ahead of you from the expansive deck which is home to a seven-seat hot tub and a great outdoor social area. The stylish, spacious interior has been finished to a superb standard. All bedrooms have TVs – perfect for both sharers and families, and there is a luxurious well-equipped kitchen which forms part of the open-plan living area and a full set of bi-fold doors lead out to the deck providing a splendid outlook from sunrise to sunset. For days out head down onto the coast path with your picnic and turn west into Polruan then catch the foot ferry from the harbour across to Fowey or head east towards Lantic Bay and marvel at the stupendous views along the way.

For more details, booking information and availability, visit: originalcottages.co.uk. Tel: 03332 020899



