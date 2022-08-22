Greenhouse Learning re-accredited for another year of Government’s flagship tutoring scheme

Local education business Greenhouse Learning are looking forward to continue delivery of catch-up tuition to primary and secondary schools in Bristol under the National Tutoring Programme

Having been approved as a tuition partner, Greenhouse Learning has worked with 10 schools in the Southwest region, serving nearly 350 students in the last academic year

For the 2022/2023 academic year, the Department for Education has issued new guidelines that if schools are using external providers for catch up tuition, they should only use quality-assured, approved tuition partners like Greenhouse Learning.

Greenhouse Learning are the only local Bristol and Southwest England based provider to be approved for the National Tutoring Programme, offering both in-school and online lessons for all academic subjects.

Parents who feel their child needs additional tutoring support are encouraged by the Department for Education to contact their schools’ leadership as part of their Parent Pledge, which states that “any child who falls behind in English or maths will get support to help them catch up, and that schools will keep parents updated on their child’s progress”

greenhouselearning.co.uk | lucy@greenhouselearning.co.uk