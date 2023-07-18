Guinness Homes launches harbourside show home

Housing developer Guinness Homes, part of The Guinness Partnership, has launched its long-awaited show home and marketing suite at Bristol harbourside development, McArthur’s Yard.

Following the opening on July 8, where prospective buyers were given the chance to be the first to see inside the apartments, the show home and marketing suite are now open to the public for property consultations and viewings. Prospective buyers were met with guided tours and celebratory refreshments.

McArthur’s Yard is comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom duplexes and three-bedroom duplexes, which are available for reservation. Prices start at £310,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, up to £725,000 for a three-bedroom apartment. The homes are set to be ready to move in for summer 2024. McArthur’s Yard has also recently been shortlisted for a First Time Buyer Award, as the ‘Best New Development in the South’.

The site’s desirable harbourside location is within a 20-minute walk of the city centre and Bristol Temple Meads Railway Station, with local transport hubs offering easy access to major UK cities including Bath, Swindon, Cardiff and London, making the development an ideal location for commuters.

The development also offers access to a variety of leisure and entertainment options, with restaurants, galleries, theatres, and supermarkets all within easy reach, making it an excellent choice for buyers seeking a vibrant city lifestyle.

Karen Hancock, South and West Sales Manager at Guinness Homes said: “After the success of the early preview event, it was fantastic to finally be able to show off everything McArthur’s Yard has to offer with the grand opening of the show homes. For buyers purchasing off-plan, being able to view our apartments in person is such an important part of the process, and this latest stage in the development is enabling us to make sure they have the best experience possible.

“Each apartment has Caesarstone kitchen worktops, room proportions designed to maximise daylight, Juliet balconies or private spacious terraces overlooking the idyllic Bristol harbourside.”

Vicky Dudbridge, Sales Director at Savills said: “I am thrilled that the doors to the show homes are now open. McArthur’s Yard is a fantastic development, occupying a prime location on the iconic harbourside, and benefitting from particularly high-quality building and design. As such, we have already seen a great deal of interest, and now, for the first time, prospective buyers will be able to see and experience it for themselves.”

To find out more about apartments at McArthur’s Yard, visit mcarthursyard.co.uk, or call 0117 910 0360