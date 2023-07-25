Haberdashers’ Monmouth School

Almshouse Street, Monmouth NP25 3XP

Tel: 01600 710433

habsmonmouth.org

Email: admissions@habsmonmouth.org

Name of Principal: Mr Simon Dorman MA Oxon MPhil

Number of pupils: 1,100 (boys, girls, prep, seniors)

Day fees: Years 3-6: £4,670; Years 7-11: £6,659; Years 12-13: £6,659

Boarding fees (per term): Years 7-13: £12,847 – £13,948

Religious denomination: Anglican but all faiths welcome.

The School: Boys and girls at Monmouth School have a real sense of identity, a grounding and sense of belonging that only comes from a school, with a rich history that extends over 400 years. During that time countless young men and women have passed through its doors and gone onto do amazing things, in the knowledge that they are part of the Haberdashers’ family of schools, with access to an alumni network that extends throughout the world, supporting them throughout their lifetime.

The curriculum: Our pupils are introduced to a wide range of subjects in their early years and they usually go on to take 9 or 10 subjects at GCSE. We offer almost 30 A level courses in our Sixth Form.

Boarding: Our boarding community is an integral part of life at our schools and our main priority is to create a nurturing environment where children feel comfortable, happy and inspired to aim high in everything they do. With single-sex boarding houses consisting of dormitories, twin and single rooms, and a busy programme of joint activities, sports and excursions at the weekends, our boarders form lifelong friendships.

Pastoral care: Our staff create a caring and supportive environment both in and out of the classroom, helping each pupil to feel valued as an individual. Our pastoral philosophy is to develop resilience, personal management, confidence and a sense of community that will take our girls and boys through later life.

Extra-curricular activities: We offer a wealth of lunchtime and after-school opportunities catering for all interests. We run many trips and expeditions, events and community projects, giving students life-affirming opportunities and experiences.

Outstanding characteristics: Monmouth School is part of a group of schools under the umbrella of the Worshipful Company of Haberdashers. Started in 1614 by Haberdashers William Jones, the school is extremely fortunate to have a substantial endowment income that ensures regular investment into our school facilities as well as enabling us to keep our fees very competitive and offer generous bursaries and scholarships in academia, sport, drama, music, dance and the creative arts.