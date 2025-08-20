Haberdashers’ Monmouth School (DRAFT)

Almshouse Street, Monmouth NP25 3XP

Tel: 01600 710433

habsmonmouth.org

Email: admissions@habsmonmouth.org

Name of Principal: Mr Melvyn Roffe MBE BA FRSA FCOpt (Hon) MCCT

Number of students: 800 – Co-educational Pre-Prep, Prep, Senior and Sixth Form

Day fees (per term): Nursery: £3,155*; Reception – Year 2: £4,027; Years 3-6: £5,901; Years 7-13: £8,415

*Full-time. Part-time also available

Boarding fees (per term): Years 7-13: £16,234 – £17,625

Religious denomination: Anglican, but all faiths welcome.

The School: Haberdashers’ Monmouth School is a co-educational day and boarding school for students aged 3 to 18, where ambition meets opportunity and breadth is our strength. From STEM innovation to the humanities and languages, from elite sport to textiles, we give our students the freedom to explore, the challenge to excel and the support to find their niche. Founded over 400 years ago, our heritage gives us deep roots and a clear sense of purpose, but our outlook is firmly on the future. As part of the Haberdashers’ family of schools, our students benefit from the Haberdashers’ Advantage: exceptional facilities, and a global alumni network that opens doors for life. Whether in the classroom, on the stage, in the workshop, or on the sports field, every Monmouth student leaves with the skills, confidence and connections to succeed anywhere in the world.

The curriculum: Our students are introduced to a wide range of subjects in their early years, and they usually go on to take 9 or 10 subjects at GCSE. We offer almost 30 A level, BTEC and CTEC courses in our Sixth Form.

Boarding: Our boarding houses are a thriving community where students form lifelong friendships and develop independence in a safe, supportive environment. With single-sex houses offering a mix of dormitories, twin and single rooms and sixth formers enjoying their own en-suite, boarders enjoy a genuine home-from-home. Life outside lessons is packed with opportunity: joint activities, weekend excursions, sports fixtures, cultural trips and social events. Whether boarding full-time, weekly or on a flexible basis, students benefit from the warmth of our pastoral care and the richness of a diverse, international community.

Pastoral care: The health and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School. Both our day and boarding communities are supported by professionally registered and experienced nursing staff, alongside dedicated house staff and matrons who provide exceptional care for boarders. We understand the strong link between wellbeing and achievement. Every child here is known, valued and supported through a pastoral programme that develops resilience, emotional intelligence and self-confidence, while fostering a deep sense of belonging. From form tutors and house parents to our specialist wellbeing team, every member of staff plays a part in creating a safe, supportive and inspiring environment – laying the foundations for success both at school and in life beyond.

Extra-curricular activities: Learning goes far beyond the classroom. We offer a vast range of clubs, societies and activities to suit every interest as part of our Monmouth 100 offering – from horse riding to mountain biking, coding and the Monmouth Science Initiative to music ensembles, drama productions and art workshops. Our students take part in expeditions, cultural exchanges, sports tours and community projects, gaining life-changing experiences and developing skills that will serve them for years to come. The breadth of opportunity ensures that every child can find their passion, build their confidence and make their own unique contribution to school life.

Outstanding characteristics: Founded in 1614 by Haberdasher William Jones, Haberdashers’ Monmouth School continues to benefit from a generous endowment that allows us to invest continuously in our people, programmes and facilities, while keeping our fees competitive. This support, combined with the influence of the Worshipful Company of Haberdashers, enables us to offer generous bursaries and scholarships across a wide range of disciplines including academia, sport, music, drama, dance, textiles, and the creative arts. The result is a school that attracts exceptional students from around the world, creating a vibrant, ambitious global community driven by curiosity, character and opportunity.