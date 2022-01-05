Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools: dance extravaganza

An extravaganza of dance and costume helped showcase the wonderful opportunities for boys and girls at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools.

Just Dance…Again! was spectacular and a perfect way for the schools to round off 2021, particularly after the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of Dance, Ms Rhyan Parry, pulled out all the stops to make sure the children could sparkle on stage in a safe and supportive environment.

“My five-year-old daughter was completely captivated and she didn’t want the show to end,” said one parent. “She can’t wait until she’s older to learn to dance like that.”

Another parent said: “The show was amazing. All the boys and girls were absolutely fantastic. Congratulations to all who worked so hard to produce such a great show.”

Haberdashers’ Monmouth School of Dance: Dance 4 Life was launched last year and Ms Parry’s expertise and experience is providing the schools with a unique, vibrant and nationally-renowned dance community.

Ms Parry, who has worked at the schools since 1996, says: “We like to set trends and our ethos centres around the enjoyment and intrinsic benefits of dance which enhance both physical, and psychological well-being.

“We want to develop each individual and promote skills for life: self-esteem, confidence, creativity, co-operation, communication, collaboration, discipline, focus, and determination.”

Dance scholarships are available at 11+, 13+ and 16+.

Haberdasher’s Monmouth Schools are warmly inviting all prospective parents and families to see their senior schools at their Open Morning on Saturday 29 January between 9.15am and noon. The school loves showing people around their schools and will be adhering to the current Covid guidelines to keep prospective families and those within their own school community as safe as possible.

To book your bespoke tour at our Open Morning, please e-mail: admissions@habsmonmouth.org or telephone: 01600 710433. You can also visit the school’s website: habsmonmouth.org

The schools have an established bus route covering the Thornbury area and are always happy to consider additional stops on their routes.