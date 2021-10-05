Hal Build provides high-end luxury construction projects for residential customers and property developers in Bristol and the surrounding areas. The company specialises in new build construction, extensions and period property refurbishments. All work is carried out to the highest standards and the company employs a team of professional, time-served craftsmen who take pride in every aspect of their workmanship. All projects are completed with exacting attention to detail and the Hal team can handle your entire project from design through to planning and building regulations, to completion. The team are more than happy to chat through your plans to see if they can help and will provide an indicative cost to help with planning your project so pop into the studio for a chat.

The Studio, 23 Chandos Road, Bristol, BS6 6PG

0117 2591591; halbuild.co.uk