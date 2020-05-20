We may not be jetting off to the Med anytime soon, so why not enjoy a taste of Greek cuisine delivered directly to your door.

Bristol’s favourite Greek Street-food canteens, The Athenium is now celebrating 3 years at Whapping Wharf and although it can be tricky to celebrate in isolation, The Athenian team wants to thank the continued support of its customers by treating them to a few added extras.

Any online orders made at The Athenian Bristol between May 20 – 21 will receive a complimentary selection of handmade pita breads and the signature Athenian sauce. As a street food concept, The Athenian offers delicious takeaway lunches, as well as a mighty selection of Greek fare for the evening, all of which are available for delivery by via Deliveroo.

The Athenian’s menu consists of famous souvlaki and gyros along with a mouth-watering range of sides, salads and dips. Favourites on the menu are souvlaki; freshly grilled hand-made pita filled with marinated meat or halloumi, salad and oregano fries, or gyros; chicken, pork or vegan, all marinated authentically Greek-style in lemon juice, herbs and extra virgin olive oil. Sides include fiery halloumi fries, herby croquettes, and courgette fritters, all served with a choice of dips; cooling tzatziki or spicy feta sauce.

Working closely with Deliveroo, The Athenian continues to trade online-only, feeding those most vulnerable in isolation, encouraging social distancing and keeping staff in work, maintaining company morale.