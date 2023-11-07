Harold Stephens: Award-Winning Vulnerability Champions

By Richard Higgs. Chartered Independent Financial Planner



We are thrilled to let you know we have won for the second year in a row, ‘Company of the Year – up to 5 advisers’ in Just Group’s Vulnerable Customer Awards. Our Community Engagement Manager, Amy Wood has also won ‘Vulnerable Customer Champion.’



It’s a big deal for our little firm in Westbury on Trym to have been recognised and winning these national awards, and we would like to let you know what made us stand out.



All of our staff receive extensive training in a range of topics to help people that may be vulnerable from bereavement to living with dementia. We made a couple of videos which will hopefully help other businesses become more dementia friendly.



This year we have done lots of research around different vulnerable circumstances. With this research, we thought hard about what adjustments to our service our clients could find useful whilst they’re experiencing these vulnerable circumstances.



With the research we did, Amy found lots of support suggestions to help people. She also has lots of contacts in the local community because of the work she does here. With this knowledge, she is helping to signpost people to various support groups and organisations when it’s needed.



Amy is happy to help both our clients and non-clients with this so if you need some help and don’t know where to

start, please don’t hesitate to get in touch!



These are just a few things we’ve done which caught the attention of the judges but there is lots more information on our website: www.haroldstephens.co.uk. If this sounds like the kind of financial advice firm you would like to work with, we are here to help with all aspects of later life financial planning.

Call 0117 3636 212 or email office@haroldstephens.co.uk for a relaxed chat about your circumstances.

For more financial planning tips, search “Harold Stephens IFA” on YouTube.