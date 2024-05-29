Harold Stephens: Inheritance Tax Insights for UK Estates Valued Over £2 Million

Richard Higgs, Chartered Independent Financial Planner

For individuals with estates surpassing the £2 million-mark, effective inheritance tax (IHT) planning becomes paramount. This financial threshold introduces unique challenges requiring strategic approaches to mitigate tax liabilities and safeguard wealth for future generations.



Understanding IHT Thresholds:

IHT is applied to the value of an individual’s estate (including property) upon their death, subject to certain exemptions and allowances. While the standard nil rate band is £325,000 per person, estates worth over £2 million face additional considerations.



Tapering of the Residence Nil Rate Band:

When reaching this threshold, estates face a tapering of the residence nil rate band. For every £2 over the threshold, £1 of the residence nil rate band is eroded. Consequently, as estate values rise, the available residence nil rate band diminishes, potentially resulting in increased IHT liabilities.



Strategic Tax Planning Approaches:

To mitigate the impact of IHT on these sizable estates, it is possible to explore various legitimate strategic tax planning approaches:

Lifetime Gifting: Making gifts during your lifetime can effectively reduce the estate’s value for IHT purposes. Leveraging annual gift exemptions, small gifts exemptions, and potentially exempt transfers (PETs) can contribute to lowering tax liabilities.

Utilisation of Trusts: Trusts serve as a versatile tool for managing and distributing assets while minimising IHT liabilities. By establishing trusts within your estate planning, you can protect assets, provide for beneficiaries, and potentially reduce the overall tax burden.

IHT-free ISAs: It is possible to invest in companies that qualify for Business Property Relief within an ISA wrapper. These investments are considered outside of your estate after 2 years, provided they still meet the requirements of the relief.



