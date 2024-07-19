Harold Stephens launches new community fund in North-West Bristol

Recognising the crucial role that community plays in enhancing the quality of life, Harold Stephens has just launched its community fund.

The Community Fund aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation among older people in North-West Bristol by providing small grants to local organisations and individuals. These grants of up to £500 empower recipients to implement projects that foster social connection and enhance wellbeing.

The fund aims to:

· Reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.

· Enable people to try new activities.

· Increase opportunities for social connections.

· Improve accessibility to community events.

To apply for a grant, submit an application form detailing your project’s objectives, budget, and anticipated outcomes.

Applications are reviewed three times a year with deadlines on 31st August, 31st December, and 30th April. Decisions are communicated within 6 weeks of the deadline. Once completed, send to Laura Brooks: office@haroldstephens.co.uk or drop your application and any supporting documents to the office: 50 High Street, Westbury on Trym, BS9 3DZ.

Click here to learn more.