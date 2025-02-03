Harold Stephens | Your First Year of Retirement: A Financial Checklist

By James Kenward; Independent Financial Adviser



Retirement is an exciting milestone, offering the freedom to pursue hobbies, travel, and time with loved ones. However, managing your finances in this new phase is crucial to ensure lasting security and peace of mind.



Understand Your New Budget

Review your income and expenses to ensure your pensions, savings and investments cover your lifestyle. Adjust for inflation and unexpected costs to stay on track.



Review your Income Streams

Carefully manage your pensions and investments to make your money last. Delaying withdrawals or restructuring your portfolio can improve tax efficiency and support long-term financial health.



Plan for the Unexpected

Prepare for unexpected expenses or care needs by maintaining an emergency fund and exploring care funding options.



Stay on Top of Taxes

Understand hope your retirement income is taxed. Using strategies like tax-free lump sums or gifting assets ca make a significant difference.



Secure your legacy

Update your will, trusts, and power of attorney to reflect your wishes. Proactive inheritance planning, especially with changes to inheritance tax, ensures your loved ones benefit from your estate.



Enjoy Retirement

Set realistic spending limits that let you enjoy travel, hobbies and family time while protecting your long-term finances.



