Located in the heart of Bristol with a commanding view of the city, the Second Floor at Harvey Nichols Bristol offers a truly luxurious wedding and dining experience.

Each with their own beautiful interior, the three spaces make Harvey Nichols Bristol the perfect setting for your big day. Whether you choose the Second Floor Restaurant, the elegant Second Floor Bar, or the intimate Private Dining Room, they can cater for wedding receptions of varying sizes. From classic à la carte, to canapés, sharing platters and afternoon teas, they can create bespoke menus to suit your occasion – along with an extensive drinks list to match. They’d also be delighted to recommend suppliers, such as florists, cake makers, bands and DJs for your special day.

reception.bristol@harveynichols.com; 0117 916 8898