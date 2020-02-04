As more and more of us seek to know more about the origin of the products we use on our faces, the beauty industry has seen a massive rise in vegan skincare. We asked the team at Harvey Nichols Bristol to pick their favourite ethical essentials to ensure great-looking skin.

Dr PawPaw Everybody Hair and Body Conditioner, £10.50

Created from three key ingredients – pawpaw (also known as papaya), olive oil and coconut oil. This multi-tasker helps to moisturise and nourish skin and hair, adding shine and enhancing smoothness. Vegan-friendly and free from sulphates and parabens, it’ll leave the skin and scalp squeaky clean and smelling gorgeous with its signature mango and coconut fragrance.

Iconic London’s Illuminator Drops, £30

A little certainly goes a long way with this stuff. These versatile shimmer drops allow you to bump up the highlight factor of any product in your makeup bag – just add to your usual foundation, primer or moisturiser or use on their own for a super-illuminating golden glow.

Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster, £59

Relieve dry skin. For a complexion that feels comforted, this lightweight, silky, oil-free formula is ideal for dehydrated, stressed and unbalanced skin with its combination of hydrators and immune defence skin protectors.

Elemis’ Vegan–Friendly Pre–Biotic Superfood AHA Glow Booster, £27

Shake up your skincare routine. Concentrated like a serum but with the nourishment of an oil, this is ideal for a lacklustre complexion; the addition of brightening pumpkin and cherry, both rich in AHAs and enzymes, helping to reveal healthy, glowing skin.

Emma Hardie’s Super Charged Vit C Serum, £49

Helps brighten skin and reduce dark spots and pigmentation. The time-released vitamin C helps promote collagen synthesis while vitamin B3 works as a daily defence against the harmful effects of pollution and sun damage. Its water-light formula absorbs quickly ­– the perfect platform for your daily moisturiser.

The Pro–Evo Buffer Brush, £33, from Iconic London

Engineered to flexibly adapt to the contours of the face, it fits perfectly in the palm of the hand for truly precise application of foundation, primer and moisturiser. With countless velvet-like synthetic fibres in each vegan-friendly and cruelty-free brush, you’re guaranteed a flawless finish every time.

All products available from Harvey Nichols Bristol;

27 Philadelphia Street, Cabot Circus, Bristol BS1 3BZ

harveynichols.com